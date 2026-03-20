"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Jean-Baptiste Guillory's avatar
Jean-Baptiste Guillory
3d

Excellent post Donald. We have to keep this issue in people's minds.

"The E files are not about sex. They are about control through horror. Once you have participated, once you have been photographed, once you have been initiated into the ceremonies, you belong forever. You will vote for any war. You will send any number of soldiers to die. You will burn any country to keep the flames away from your own door." Gordon Duff

The blackmail aint sex....it's ritual sacrifice participation.

https://vtforeignpolicy.com/2026/03/gordon-duff-comes-back-on-vt-the-brothel-that-bombs-tehran-how-child-sacrifice-became-american-foreign-policy/

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ruthlesseater's avatar
ruthlesseater
3d

the world is run by truely evil people and Im at a loss to know how we can change this. This awful shit has been going on for a long time. I doubt anybody of any Importance will face justice. Time to get the pitch forks out.

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