“This is about the Epstein class. The people who are funding these attacks against me may or may not be implicated in these files….Donald Trump told us that even though he had dinner with these kinds of people in New York City and West Palm Beach that we would be transparent, but he’s not….This is the Epstein administration.”

-U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie

When we last left our possibly dead math teacher without a college degree turned billionaire sex trafficker, we had learned several disquieting things. Like how the elite apparently like to eat other humans. Pedophiles are bad enough, but cannibal pedophiles? And we saw how Jeffrey Epstein was intimate even with the Pope.

Now that the Trumpenstein administration has obeyed its marching orders from the possibly dead Bibi Netanyahu, and entangled us in a war that cannot be anything other than an unmitigated disaster, most of the populace has been distracted from all those secret code words for sex with minors. It’s obvious that leading Zionists freely deploy the pearl of wisdom found in one of Epstein’s emails, where he proclaimed “The goyim exist only to serve us.” Well, who can argue with him? The only reason the goys in the Trump White House did something so counterproductive to the interests of their own country is because they clearly exist only to serve their Israeli masters. If there’s another reason, I’d love to hear it. The Epstein Files have disappeared down the American Memory Hole. Which just happens to be the title of my latest book. You will love it. For all intents and purposes, these files have been treated like Trump’s “Democrat hoax.” But let’s look at them further, like good little Thought Criminals.

First, we learn that the beloved Barack Obama was perfectly willing to pardon Epstein, who bragged, “So, Obama cannot pardon me, even though he would, he says. Because I didn’t commit a federal crime.” So it appears that Trump’s BFF was also pretty tight with his sworn ideological enemy. As Peter Secosh, the extraordinary researcher who is responsible for providing me with all this enlightening information, noted, “In July 2012, Epstein received emails about his donations to Bard College, with the subject line referencing: “‘Exceptional Public Schools Cited by Obama, Get Critical Backing from Investor, Jeffrey Epstein.’” So Epstein wasn’t just some pre-MAGA Trump loyalist. Hillary Clinton had the audacity to testify recently that “I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein.” Hmm. There’s a 2015 email from redacted to Epstein, in which it is stated, “I know you are close to Hillary.” In another, Olivier Colom, advisor to former French President Nicholas Sarkozy asks, “Could you organize a discreet meeting between Sarko and Hillary Clinton in NY?” Yet another email, in referencing Hillary, informs us that “I guess you know her pretty well.”

In contradiction to Trumpenstein’s repeated claims that he cut ties with Epstein in the early 2000s, in an April 2, 2011 email between Epstein and his Girl Friday Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein wrote, “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump… Virginia spent hours at my house with him. He has never once been mentioned. Police chief, etc. I’m 75% there.” “Virginia” is presumably the late Virginia Guiffre, who was Epstein’s most outspoken victim. A few weeks later, Epstein emailed his associate William Riley, and again mentions “Virginia,” writing, “Before I call Trump, with regard Virginia, are there any other alternatives?” Right after the 2016 election, Epstein’s secretary Lesley Groff revealed that “President Trump will be on St. Thomas on Sunday Nov. 26th.” Epstein’s private island Little St. James, is about a mile southeast of St. Thomas. In another email, from 2018, Epstein’s pilot Larry Visoski writes, “Jeffrey, FYI: Trump estimate arrival Jan 12, evening.”

Epstein apparently had a cordial relationship with counterculture icon Paul Krassner, who worked closely with the legendary Mae Brussell, and also had ties with both John Lennon and Manson “family” member “Squeaky” Fromme. Now, both Brussell and Krassner were as non-Irish as Epstein, so maybe it was simple tribalism at work. In one damning snippet from a 2017 email, Epstein wrote to Krassner, “I was pointing out that that alleged rape was reported to me at my house with Donald [Trump] and I raping her….The allegation was not at a pedophile party; it was at my house with me. To what wording would you suggest I change that?” In other emails, Krassner appears supportive of Epstein. One from 2017 reads, “As a friend, I’m saying my atheist prayers for you. Don’t let the bastards frame you.” I exchanged emails with Krassner some years before that, and he assured me that John Lennon did indeed have an interest in the JFK assassination. He and Epstein were a very odd non-Irish couple.

As has been noted, Epstein’s emails from 1999-2001 are missing. Well, maybe he decided to take a two year break from emailing. I mean, the guy was pretty busy setting up and blackmailing the most powerful figures in the world. And he lived at the Vatican for a while. Still, some intriguing 9/11 references managed to get through. A February, 2020 email in which both parties are redacted mentions, “If there is a grand jury on 9/11/01 and Epstein, then Berman knows they connect.” As Peter Secosh writes, “This is the same US Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman who didn’t do his job to put the 60 exhibits for the controlled demolitions of World Trade Center buildings 1, 2 & 7 before a grand jury per 18 USC 3332. The same Geoffrey S. Berman that put out a DOJ press release that Epstein was dead a day before he died.” A curious September 18, 2001 email, in an apparent allusion to 9/11, from Philip Levine (boy, these emails are loaded with non-Irish names) to Ghislaine Maxwell, asks, “Where is the real pilot?

In still another odd email, Ghislaine Maxwell wrote to obviously non-Irish actor Liev Schreiber just six days after 9/11, with the subject line: “New WTC Building!” This seems to be inappropriately light hearted, and there is no text in Ghislaine’s email. Schreiber simply responds, “how are you?” In an undated email from Hyatt Hotels CEO Thomas Pritzker to Ghislaine, the non-Irish billionaire jokes about all the Arabs being eliminated by 2032. I wonder why Epstein Island had a “dental room” featuring creepy masks, one of which looks very much like Trump administration insider Howard Lutnick? JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who I don’t have to identify at this point as non-Irish, like Hillary Clinton vehemently denied any connection to Epstein, telling the Senate Banking Committee in 2022: “I’ve never met Jeff Epstein…I have no idea what they’re referring to…” But in a 2010 email, Lesley Groff asks, “Shall I have Lynn prepare ‘heavy snacks’ for your evening appointments with….Jamie Dimon?” What exactly are “heavy snacks?” I’ve never had them. Never even heard of them. But then again, I can’t figure out all these code words. And no matter what, I still love pizza. But they can torture me all they want; I don’t like jerky or grape soda.

The current Ambassador to Turkey & Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, was close enough to Epstein to appear in over 100 emails and texts in the Files. In one email, Epstein asks him to “Send photos of you and child. Make me smile.” Now, the shockingly non-non-Irish Barrack is the father of six children, so possibly tender hearted Jeffrey just wanted to see a touching parent/child photo. That’s certainly what the fact checkers would say. More difficult to explain are the allegations against Apollo Global Management chairman Leon Black, where a victim recounted, “Black bites part of her vagina, violence was arousing for him…” In another part of this May 26, 2023 report, it is stated, “Epstein and Black used to talk about victim and described her as being 10.” Black’s son Benjamin works in the Trump administration as CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation. In an email invite to Jeffrey Epstein, Elon Musk was listed as a guest at a 2014 event featuring celebrity performance artist and occultist Marina Abramovic, noted for her “spirit cooking” Marina assures us she’s not a Satanist. And certainly not a cannibal.

Then there’s this disturbing exchange between one of my former favorite filmmakers, Woody Allen, and the Jewish sex trafficker who once roomed at the Vatican: EPSTEIN: “Idi Amin” ALLEN: “He didn’t just cause heartburn he ate them.” EPSTEIN: “Hearts.” ALLEN: “At least I’m thinner.” EPSTEIN: “Because you also eat the bones providing fiber.” ALLEN: “I don’t like waste.” That could have come right out of the screenplay for Sleeper or Take the Money and Run. In a 2011 exchange between someone named Nadia and someone named Sarah, a birthday gift of a “human skull bowl” is discussed. As Sarah says, “Never too much for Jeffrey Epstein. He loves that shit.” But Nadia reveals, “Turns out I actually need a medical license to buy it.” Epstein could have checked with Skull and Bones. They’ve long been rumored to have Geronimo’s skull in their possession. And I guess if you’re going to eat young human flesh, what better way to do so than with a human skull bowl?

In yet another hilarious mention of cannibalism, Sultan “loved the torture video” bin Sulayem wrote Epstein, “He is vegetarian. No flesh of any kind,” to which the witty sex trafficker replied, “Ok. Even Irish?” I’m not sure if this suggests that Irish flesh is premium quality, or frowned upon by these high-class cannibals. As a half-Irish, can I be offended? Another code word we find in these files is “muffin.” Redacted emailed Epstein in 2009, exclaiming, “Wahoo!!!!!! I am so happy for you! Gobble down a muffin, take a nice long shower and crawl into bed…” In a 2014 email, Epstein’s maid Lynn Fontanilla announces that in an effort to cut sugar from Epstein’s diet, “the other thing he would like to change is the size of his muffins…next time you bake the muffins for Mr. Epstein, make them smaller in size.” In another email, Sarah K asks Fontanilla, “Can you pls make sure I have some muffin batter and baked muffins to take tomorrow to the ranch?” The never searched Zorro Ranch in New Mexico.

In a 2001 email, Lord Rotherwick told Ghislaine Maxwell, “T passed on your rude Easter creature movie. Thought you might like Nutty, I doubt he is up to your normal ‘muffin’ standard.’” Well, you can’t expect anyone who’s corresponding in these emails to celebrate Easter. In still another muffin-themed email from 2018, a Sonam Dema wrote, “There is nothing that will expire quickly, and all the ingredients will be ready by tomorrow and will get in airplane this Friday.” Boy, the elite take their muffins as seriously as they take their jerky and grape soda. The fact that Rotherwick puts “muffin” in quotation marks indicates that he’s not talking about the food we all know and love. As Peter Secosh observes, “The ingredients are almost humanized here; they’re getting in the airplane?” It reminds us of that other email, where the jerky was going to be “walked over.” Maybe food can actually walk if you’re rich enough. In yet another email, Epstein tells Ariane de Rothschild, “I have your cereal.” What?

We learn from the emails that the Israeli government installed and maintained a security system inside Jeffrey Epstein’s 9 East 71st Street home, the largest private residence in Manhattan. You know, the one where former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak was a frequent guest. The one where authorities found video tape and lots of other evidence in the safe, but somehow “lost” it. And they show that fellow non-Irish billionaire Les Wexner corroborated Epstein’s own boast regarding the Rothschilds by testifying, “he (Epstein) represented their whole family.” Epstein also told Wexner, “I’m providing financial advice to Jeff Bezos.” Recall how, during this recent Wexner testimony, his non-Irish attorney Michael Levy could be heard threatening to kill him if he continued talking too much. It was a joke. That’s how the non-Irish elite roll. Congress also questioned Wexner about an email to Epstein after his first arrest, in which Wexner said, “You violated your own number 1 rule… always be careful.”

In an August 12, 2025 email, victim Christine C. (name obviously should have been redacted) described how she’d been terrorized by “Agents” in Florida after her blockbuster accusations. She wrote, “The FBI knew I was raped by Epstein when I was between the age of about 10 and 12 years old and they knew I was gang raped by Steven Bannon and nine other men while strapped down on a table at Epsteins.” She also alleged that Sheriff Grady Judd, who I wrote about in Bullyocracy, “was at the church raping me as a child and the CIA and FBI knew and did nothing to help me or my younger sister.” In her lengthy, detailed statement, she went on to say that “I am a target of Donald Trump. In 2014 a CIA agent tricked me into going to Epsteins in Palm Beach,” where she was “drugged again” but Trump felt “I wasn’t his cup of tea.” She said she was forced to get naked and told “Let’s take a picture for Clarence Thomas,” who she claimed raped her in a church (again?) when she was “about four.”

Epstein tells his apparently close friend Steve Bannon in a May 2019 text, “Trump had a fundraiser next door to my house yesterday….I told them to ask if he wanted to come in for a massage.” This, of course, was many years after Trumpenstein kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago according to MAGA lore. In an undated text between Bannon and Epstein, the two discuss Trump’s new assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, “Donald’s new friend.” Epstein further refers to her as “Kneepads,” adding that she is “doing God’s work.” Epstein then writes, “He’s much more calm, but the sight of him in the residence in his undies is hard to fathom. I’ll give you details when I see you.” A November 26, 2019 FBI file matter-of-factly states that “EPSTEIN introduced MELANIA TRUMP to DONALD TRUMP,” seemingly corroborating the claim of attorney Michael Wolff. Again, one marvels at how often Trump’s name comes up, and why his own justice department didn’t redact it, the way they did most other names.

An FBI document, with both sender and recipient redacted, reveals that Epstein’s cellmate said that Epstein had participated in “an orgy with Tony Blair.” This same July 24, 2025 memo summarizes two alleged sexual assault incidents involving Trump. One victim alleged that after being introduced to Trump by Epstein, our beloved president “forced her head down to his exposed penis which is subsequently bite (sic). In response, Trump punched her in the head and kicked her out.” In a 2012 email, Epstein and Ghislaine reminisce over their recent dinosaur fossil hunting trip with RFK, Jr. Kennedy has been open about this trip, but it surely raises concerns about why he was still associating with Epstein in any way after 2008. A December, 2018 email proves Bannon was never any kind of sincere America Firster. Epstein, showing exceptional non-Irish foresight, announces that he’s getting John Bolton onboard with the idea that Qatar is the “lynchpin” in the Middle East. Bannon proclaims that he got Bolton his NSA job, and that Bolton “will not cross Sheldon [Adelson].” Isn’t Bannon supposed to be an ideological foe of the deranged war hawk Bolton?

Even after three parts, we’ve barely scratched the surface here. There are still so many unanswered questions. What are the odds that the Zorro Trust, which represented Epstein’s New Mexico ranch, would win $29.3 million (after taxes) in the Powerball lottery in 2008? Why do Jewish names dominate in this discussion, to the extent I had to invent the kinder and gentler term “non-Irish” to reference that? Operation Epic Fury has been nicknamed Operation Epstein Fury for a good reason. Distraction seems too mild a term for it. If any of the accusations against Trump are remotely true, he is an incomprehensible monster. But he may just be one of the many incomprehensibles that populate the Swamp he’ll never drain. Let’s hope Epstein’s countless victims aren’t forgotten again. Let’s hope that Ghislaine Maxwell finally talks. I know; that’s an awful lot of hopium. Yes, I practically memorized Ambrose Bierce’s The Devil’s Dictionary. But I also watched a whole lot of Frank Capra films.