A few years ago, I came out of the closet and announced that I had African American Fatigue Syndrome. Nobody much noticed it at the time; a few people chuckled, and a few more shouted “racist!” Now Black Fatigue is all the rage. It’s encouraging that more people have finally stopped holding their tongues about a “forbidden” topic.

But a new malady is upon the land. Perhaps not a Biblical plague, but an intellectual impatience that can no longer grin and bear it. Something was triggered in the U.S. population when the Artist Formerly Known as Kanye West suddenly became the world’s foremost admirer of Adolf Hitler. Black podcasters like Jason Whitlock and the Hoge Twins became emboldened and started freely discussing the disproportionate power that Jews- who constitute only two percent of all Americans- wield in this country. Thanks to the histrionic Israeli partisan Ben Shapiro, who fired her from Daily Wire, Candace Owens has now become the daughter David Duke would have had, if he’d been on the down low with a soul sister. Many Blacks have long distrusted Jews; I know, I worked with hundreds of them as a young blue collar college dropout. And now all that historical mistrust is bubbling to the surface.

Tucker Carlson has also joined the fray, in his inimitable, limited way. Just for revealing what a Zionist pawn Senator Ted Cruz is, Tucker is being freely referred to as “anti-Semitic.” Join the crowd, Tucker. If you can be blasted for simply asking why our country should be so enamored with, attached to, and financially committed to another nation, then you should start to see just how restricted our First Amendment has become. Just as daily video doses of violent ghetto behavior have ultimately resulted in a chronic Black Fatigue, years of reverential Holocaust dramas and proclamations that Jews are God’s “chosen people” have produced another, perhaps more serious disorder. Jewish Fatigue Syndrome. I certainly have it. But fear not; you can live with it. As with Black Fatigue, the only way to counteract JFS is to confront it. A problem cannot be solved if we will not admit it exists.

So we need to stop nodding and smiling at ridiculous Orwellian concepts like “Holocaust Denial.” You don’t have to debate the specifics with anyone, and besides the court historians will not debate. Because their job is to uphold all the historical lies, they will either ignore you or call you the predictable names. Let’s discuss the ongoing Holocaust in Gaza. Can I capitalize that, or would it be “anti-Semitic?” After all, we don’t even call the millions of Catholics murdered by the Bolsheviks a Holocaust, let alone give it the exceptional honor of being capitalized. How about the fifty million or whatever killed by Mao Tse-Tung? I’m not going to use the inexplicable new spelling of Mao Zedung, any more than I’m going to call Muammar Qadaffi, Gadhafi. However you spell his name, doesn’t his death total make Hitler’s alleged crimes pale in comparison? Can’t Mao get a little love from the court historians? If only China had had Jews to herd into concentration camps.

Pol Pot. Robert Mugabe. Two other nonwhite tyrants who had quite impressive Body Counts. But no one mentions them. Mugabe just died a few years ago at age 95. I don’t recall any outrage over a man who we are told killed 3-6 million Zimbabweans- about one third of the population- remaining in power so long. I don’t know, shouldn’t that have sparked an Adolph Eichmann kind of outrage? It appears that some Holocausts, or holocausts, are more equal than others. The Holocaust has become quite an industry onto itself. Hollywood can’t stop making more movies about it. And that has been an essential reason why Jewish Fatigue can now be mentioned publicly. Even if every aspect of the Holocaust, as first promulgated in a 1980s television miniseries, is 100 percent accurate, at what point do we stop paying so much inordinate attention to it? Why is “Never Again!” a cry that is exclusively reserved for this particular subject?

Since the creation of the modern state of Israel in 1948, the Middle East has been a tinderbox of ancient ethnic hostilities. Israel fought four major wars against neighboring countries like Egypt, Syria, and Jordan, in its first twenty five years alone. Since the neocons took control of U.S. foreign policy during the Reagan administration, America has been a consistent presence there, hovering in the background like the big brother waiting to pounce on any perceived slight to the younger sibling. We fought the Gulf “War” (really, don’t you have to have two sides for a real war?) in 1989, for no other reason than to protect Israeli interests. U.S. envoy April Glaspie famously told former CIA asset Saddam Hussein that if he invaded the tiny artificial oil oligarchy of Kuwait, we wouldn’t interfere. Of course, that was a lie. The only people cheering on such lunacy were the leaders of Israel.

I lost count of how many times we bombed Iraq in the subsequent years. Our embargo killed over a million Iraqis, including over 500,000 children. We ventured into Afghanistan for no reason whatsoever. Well, except that Israel requested it. And that’s all that matters in “our” defense department. No one says “no” to Israel. Except John F. Kennedy. We all know what happened to him. Obama became embroiled in Syria and Yemen because Israel wanted it. They’re like a collective, spoiled trust fund baby. Donald Trump, after rightly criticizing Obama for bombing Syria, did so himself when ordered to. You know exactly who gave the orders. And now, we may become deeply embroiled in Israel’s war with Iran, again at Israel’s request. Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen- none of them have ever done anything to us. We have no beef with any of them. But Israel does. All of this is in their interests, not ours.

But long before our forever wars in the Middle East, some people had already developed JFS. They noticed that the head of every Hollywood film studio was Jewish. As was the head of every television network. And the head of every record company. The two big comic book publishers, DC and Marvel, were both run by Jews. Most U.S. publishing houses have long been Jewish run. Considering that Jews are such a minute portion of the population, how could this logically be? Perhaps just as significantly, how could so few Americans fail to notice? Just asking these questions would have been impossible a few years ago. People instinctively know that you shouldn’t bring up the subject of wildly disproportionate Jewish power. And just why shouldn’t you? What is there to fear, from such a tiny minority group, which we are told have been the world’s persecuted scapegoats for all of recorded history?

If you don’t want people to say your ethnic/religious group is in control of things, then why do you act as if they’re right? The last thing you should do is pass something as sinister and unconstitutional as the Antisemitism Awareness Act. The last thing you should do is try to clamp down on pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses. The last thing you should do is hold out a chair for the president of Israel, when you are the President of the United States. The last thing you should do is to counter all criticism with cries of “anti-Semitism!” The term is not only so overused as to be meaningless, it is inaccurate. All the Arabic people are Semitic, not just Israelis. So you wind up castigating those who are defending Iranians, Serbians, and Iraqis as being prejudiced against them. It’s as pointless of a label as “racist” is. Debate the subject. Without calling names. Or demanding that people be cancelled.

In this once great land, we have an infrastructure that would not be impressive in any so-called Banana Republic. We have a fiat banking system that runs on fractional reserve lending. More honestly called counterfeiting. We have systemic corruption from top to bottom, from local school boards and local police forces, to the federal courts and our intelligence agencies. We have countless “public servants” who have committed crimes against the people, and have never been reprimanded. We have a disparity of wealth no free world country has ever seen before, resulting in the bottom half of Americans possessing less than one percent of the total wealth. Collectively. We are not producing any worthwhile art, literature, music, or architecture. Our culture is a very loud eyesore to decent people everywhere. Instead of justice, we have lawfare. Instead of accountability, we have endless crimes and cover ups.

I know I’ve probably lost some Jewish friends over my posts. I feel badly about that. There are Jews that agree with me on pretty much everything. Except Israel. For them, that’s a deal breaker. I have no ties to Israel. Or any other country except America. My ancestors came from Ireland and England. I can appreciate and respect that. But I don’t want my tax dollars supporting them, instead of helping citizens here who are in need. And that’s without either country committing genocide on a population that once occupied the land they stole. There was a palpable fear in 1960 that President Kennedy would be the pawn of the Pope because he was Catholic. He very eloquently confronted that bigotry. No Jewish leader has tried to explain how one small religious/ethnic group can continually hold such prominent positions, or why we should have this special relationship with another nation, or why there is a capital “H” to distinguish one holocaust from all others.

We have dual citizens serving as “our” representatives in Congress. One of them has proudly worn his IDF uniform in the Capitol. I don’t know, but that seems a lot more objectionable to me than the January 6 protesters who wandered into the same building, and just prayed, waved the American flag, or took selfies. Then you have very wealthy American Jews like Ben Shapiro, Dave Portnoy, and Mark Levin, who might as well be waving the Israeli flag whenever they broadcast. Is that any different than the protesters in California waving the Mexican flag? Dov Zakheim was a rabbi, who was a defense department official under presidents Reagan and George W. Bush. On September 11, 2001, he was serving as the chief financial officer in the Pentagon. You know, the day after Donald Rumsfeld disclosed that $2.3 trillion was missing from there. How does a rabbi qualify for such top security positions?

Even when I was a kid, I used to wonder what all those little “K” and “U” symbols on virtually every food product meant. This is in effect a seldom reported Kosher tax, whereby rabbis, maybe some of them serving in the Pentagon for all I know, “bless” food products sold in grocery stores. And, as General Foods representative Robert O. Carboni once admitted, “Highly respected rabbis visit the plant…they are paid a nominal fee.” Now, I’m guessing “nominal” is perhaps a humble way of describing the amount these lucky rabbis are paid. Wouldn’t that help inflate the cost of food? After all, that’s what we’ve been told to excuse that the fact the minimum wage is so low. Just picture the Catholic Church getting a cut of every grocery item. Or some protestant Christian group. For that matter, picture a priest as a high ranking Defense Department official. Something about separation of church and state….

Why are public school officials fine with menorahs, but not nativity scenes? Islamic symbolism is becoming increasingly acceptable there as well. It’s only Christianity that is the problem. Why can’t a gentile taxpayer be angry at rabbis being paid to bless the food he eats? Isn’t that as justified as a Jewish taxpayer being mad at Christmas Carols being sung in public schools? As always, some outrage is more equal than others. How can Christians not be protesting? We have a secular culture, and it’s reflected in the “education” our children receive. Our government, most American Jews, and all evangelical Christians worship Israel, which is a secular state. The citizens of Israel today, as well as all the prominent dual citizens here, are not the ancient Israelites. That should be obvious. Otherwise, most of them wouldn’t be atheists. I mean the least you could do is profess belief in a God that “chose” you.

And so I’m very fatigued by it all. The black and white pictures of a purported concentration camp, taken somewhere at some point in the past. The continued obsession with Hitler. I don’t care how many testicles he had. I also have Hitler Fatigue Syndrome as well. I am not going to stop questioning why almost all who run this crumbling culture of ours come from that special two percent of the population. Why is the head of Porn Hub a rabbi? Make that make sense. I don’t hate any group. I just want the truth. I’m tired of all the lies. The fantastic historical fables. The dishonest framing of all modern issues. The smirking faces of “experts” whose arrogance has been enabled by labeling them the “chosen” people of God. They can have all the grisly circumcision rituals they want. I don’t care what the Talmud says. I just want the disproportionate power explained. Until then, I will remain fatigued.