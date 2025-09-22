Joseph Kennedy, Sr. became the youngest bank president in U.S. history, at just twenty five years of age. We have been told he was a scoundrel. A bootlegger. In bed with the mafia. Who cheated on his wife with actress Gloria Swanson. A man who used his fortune to buy his unqualified son the presidency. As always, we are being lied to.

In 1937, a young JFK wrote, “Adolf Hitler is among the greatest of men. The old trust him, and the youth idolize him. It is the veneration of a national hero who has served his country.” In 1945, on the verge of first running for political office, JFK declared, “Hitler will emerge from the hatred currently surrounding him in a few years as one of the most important personalities that ever lived.” JFK also stated that Hitler “had a mystery about him in the way he lived and in the manner of his death that will live and grow after him. He had in him the stuff of which legends are made.” That same year, JFK toured Europe with his father’s close friend James Forrestal, who became Truman’s Secretary of Defense, and was later pushed out a window at Bethesda Naval Hospital. By an amazing coincidence, Forrestal happened to be one of the most vocal critics of the newly created state of Israel.

In 1939, twenty two year old John F. Kennedy visited Palestine, which definitely did exist despite the protestations of modern Zionists, and left his impressions in a remarkably insightful letter to his father. I nearly included this letter as an Appendix to my book American Memory Hole. In his opening line, JFK reveals that he and his father have discussed this subject before: “Dear Dad: I thought I would write you my impressions on Palestine while they were still fresh in my mind, though you undoubtedly, if I know the Jews, know the ‘whole’ story. It is worth while looking at it in its entirety.” JFK writes, “On the Jewish side there is the desire for complete domination, with Jerusalem as the capital of their new land of milk and honey, with the right colonize in Trans-Jordan. They feel that given sufficient opportunity they can cultivate the land and develop it as they have done in the Western portion. The Arab answer to this is incidentally, that the Jews have had the benefit of capital, which had the Arabs possessed, equal miracles could have been performed by them.”

Showing a keen awareness and intellectual maturity for someone so young, Kennedy goes on to describe how, “There were 13 bombs set off my last evening there, all in the Jewish quarter and all set off by Jews. The ironical part is that the Jewish terrorists bomb their own telephone lines and electric connections and the next day frantically phone the British to come and fix them up….The sympathy of the people on the spot seems to be with the Arabs. This is not only because the Jews have had, at least some of their leaders, an unfortunately arrogant, uncompromising attitude, but they feel that after all, the country has been Arabic for the last few hundred years…” Old Joe was an unsurprising critic of financing and creating the modern state of Israel. It is impossible to imagine all those legendary dinner conversations with his children without his strong views influencing them.

Old Joe had all the right enemies, from FDR to Winston Churchill. As I revealed in my book American Memory Hole, FDR once tried to humiliate him in the Oval Office by having him remove his trousers for some absurd reason. FDR here sounds like a fledgling screenwriter, in addition to being a corrupt Hall of Fame conspirator. Old Joe’s pride and joy was his oldest son Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr., who was alleged to be as openly anti-Jewish as his father was. This information came from one of countless anti-Kennedy books published over the last fifty years, Nigel Hamilton’s Reckless Youth. The elite have succeeded in firmly attaching the word “reckless” to the Kennedys. You think reckless, and you picture JFK. RFK. JFK, Jr. And now RFK, Jr. As Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. noted in his book American Values, all the negative images of his grandfather originated from either Mafia or CIA sources.

RFK, Jr. described how his grandfather had served on the little known Hoover Commission, appointed by President Truman, to investigate the activities of the CIA. As RFK, Jr. wrote, “Alan Dulles manipulated the law, and did a lot of backroom deals to get these huge secret budgets and began really engaging in all of the mischief. And my grandfather was on a commission that looked at this and saw what they had done. And when they were overthrowing democracies in Guatemala and Iran and all over the world, he (Joe Kennedy, Sr.) said ‘we should dismantle it. We should remove the Plans Division,’ which was the ‘dirty tricks’ division. Alan Dulles never forgave him, or my family for that. And when my Uncle came in, and did the Bay of Pigs, he then fired Dulles.” RFK, Jr. also disclosed that Old Joe was a true antiwar activist, having also opposed our entry into World War I.

Old Joe’s poignant declaration, in a radio address, that “America ought to stay out of the war,” and that our goal should be to establish a “just and lasting peace” foretold his son’s timeless June 1963 American University “peace” speech, which essentially signed his death warrant. Old Joe had a quite a personal stake here, with the lives of his three oldest sons on the line. Tragically, Joe, Jr. would die in a senseless and still unexplained plane crash, after volunteering for a nonsensical mission to bomb a long abandoned German site. His daughter Kathleen would then die, incredibly enough, in another plane crash. Jack nearly died, and became a true war hero by tugging an injured crew member to safety by gripping the rope of his PT109 lifejacket between his teeth, and swimming over three miles to safety. Later, both Jack and Robert would die by assassination. Four of his children dying unnaturally in separate incidents.

Michael Collins Piper, author of the long neglected JFK assassination book Final Judgment, wrote another book before his premature death. Titled Confessions of an Anti-Semite, it includes conversations between then ambassador to England Joseph Kennedy, Sr., and a wealthy Hollywood agent, model, and TV executive named DeWest Hooker, which focused on disproportionate Jewish media and financial clout in America. Piper described Hooker as “an extremely handsome, aristocratic-looking man with broad shoulders and brilliant blue eyes” who had appeared in every national magazine as the model for Hathaway shirts and wore a patch over one eye. He was also the lead male model for Chesterfield cigarettes. One of the most explosive things Old Joe told Hooker was “We (meaning patriotic non-Jews) lost World War Two, and the Jews won.” Throughout 1938, Ambassador Kennedy had attempted to meet with Adolf Hitler, without the approval of the State Department.

Thanks to Piper’s unwanted research, we now know that President Kennedy was engaged in a behind the scenes battle with Israeli President David Ben-Gurion at the time of his assassination. JFK was incensed over the Israelis developing nuclear weapons. It wasn’t until recently that I learned that November 22, 1963 just happened to be the fifty third anniversary of the day the bankers who plotted to create the Federal Reserve system first met in Hoboken, New Jersey. JFK and his brother, Attorney General Bobby Kennedy, had infuriated Zionist leaders by supporting an investigation led by Senator William Fulbright (whom Kennedy had unsuccessfully tried to name as Secretary of State) aimed at registering the American Zionist Council as a “foreign agent” subject to the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938, which would have rendered its lobbying division, the AIPAC, nearly powerless.

As a senator, John F. Kennedy had unequivocally supported Arab nationalism in 1957, and reversed Eisenhower’s foreign policy in a pro-Nasser way by committing the U.S. to support U.N. Resolution 194, regarding the right of return of Palestinian refugees. That was a major threat to Zionist interests, who’d been devoted to making Nasser an enemy of the United States. So it is pretty clear that JFK was the last president who wasn’t a Zionist. Who was, in fact, an enemy of Zionism. And who happened to be the son of one of Zionism’s long time opponents. At the beginning of his presidency, JFK was faced with the CIA’s disastrous Bay of Pigs plan, for which he fired the top three officials in the Agency, including director Allen Dulles. The same Dulles who already despised his father. The same Dulles who would serve on the Warren Commission which covered up his assassination. JFK is the last president to stand up to Israel. And the last man to occupy the White House who actually thought he was in charge.

Isn’t it just a bit strange that the same usual suspects, the bought and paid for court historians and news “analysts,” never paint JFK with the anti-Semitic brush? These are the same presstitutes, to use Gerald Celente’s phrase, that have claimed he was too sick to be president, but also was having nonstop sex with the most beautiful women in the world at the same time. Who have branded him (and his entire family) as “reckless” and irresponsible. An empty suit who was pumped full of legal and illegal drugs to give him the appearance of vibrant health. But little mention of his (or his father’s) attitude towards Jews. They have plenty of anecdotal evidence, which is far more credible than all the bootlegging/mafia nonsense. According to former Kennedy embassy aide Harvey Klemmer, Ambassador Joe Kennedy routinely referred to Jews as “kikes or sheenies”. Kennedy allegedly told Klemmer that “[some] individual Jews are all right, Harvey, but as a race they stink. They spoil everything they touch.“

Recently, I covered the Turning the Tide 9/11 Conference in Washington, D.C., organized by my friend Richard Gage. I was thrilled to meet Dennis Kucinich, one of my favorite modern politicians. In his address to the conference, Kucinich shocked me with just how anti-Zionist he was. I reflected upon how it was Kucinich that RFK, Jr. named as his presidential campaign chair. Kucinich would leave RFK Jr.’s campaign under unclear circumstances, after Kennedy’s perplexing remarks about how the Palestinians are the “most spoiled” people on earth, and how the IDF has never murdered civilians. RFK, Jr. cannot possibly believe this. His choice of Kucinich indicates that he, like his grandfather, father, and uncle, has deep reservations about Zionism. But then Rabbi Shmuley arrived on the scene, and became in effect RFK, Jr.’s handler. I can’t imagine how much Old Joe would despise Rabbi Shmuley.

Shmuley was tasteless enough to try and grift off the recent assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. Kirk’s death has demonstrated again the growing rift in America between those who are aware of the power of Zionism, over our foreign policy and domestic culture, and those who prefer to whistle past the synagogue. Old Joe Kennedy was one of the first critics of the Federal Reserve. As the head of his own small Hollywood studio, he understood first hand the disproportionate power that Jewish immigrants wielded even then over our civilization. He consistently stood for peace, and also recommended that the powers of the CIA be severely curtailed, two decades before the Church Committee hearings. His ill-timed stroke at the start of his son’s presidency prevented him from being the trusted advisor and confidante he’d always been during JFK’s short time in office.

The worlds of 1938, and of 1963, are still relevant today. The decisions made, to precipitate a bloodletting of millions of Europeans, and twenty five years later to murder the only peace seeking president this country has really ever had, are directly connected to the mess that is America 2.0. Old Joe Kennedy tried to do what he could to stop that bloodletting, and sacrificed a great deal himself in the process. The fanciful tales of Judith Campbell Exner have become accepted history. Old Joe was a horrible rapscalian, a morally bankrupt “appeaser,” or even a genuine “Nazi” himself. JFK was a total degenerate, and being his father’s son, slept with a Nazi spy. RFK probably had Marilyn Monroe killed. Teddy Kennedy, at best, let Mary Jo Kopechne drown. The same people who created the myth of Camelot destroyed it. And now, RFK, Jr. is depicted as beyond weird, with some perverse interest in roadkill. They even mock him for the unfortunate, inherited condition that impacts his voice.

So we see a historical pattern here, starting with family patriarch Joseph Kennedy, Sr. Privately suspicious of Jews in general, and certainly against the very creation of Israel. What would Old Joe think of the genocide in Gaza? How would President Kennedy feel about his dreams of liberated people ruling themselves everywhere, which was an updated version of the Founders’ “consent of the governed” argument, being shattered to pieces? Which is exactly the phrase he used to describe what he wanted to do to the CIA. We’ve come a long way from JFK demanding that Ben-Gurion stop nuclear development at Dimona, to sex toy peddler Rabbi Shmuley controlling his nephew’s position on Zionism. The Kennedys have been unfairly smeared by a “free press” that is disproportionately run by the same kind of people Old Joe railed against behind the scenes. It’s a war that the Kennedys lost, as their Body Count gruesomely shows. But it was also a huge defeat for the American people.