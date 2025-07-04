"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

Dutchmn007
Jul 4

Have never understood this lionization of Abe Lincoln on the Republican side; as you note he denied people the Writ of Habeus Corpus & due process. Then he sends the Federal Army south to shoot up & destroy Southern property in an undeclared war & force the Southern states back into the Union @ point of a bayonet. Have to give him credit though for one thing: The Emancipation Proclamation; this was a political master stroke that halted Britain & France from coming into the war on the side of the South. He totally reframed the argument.

Under The Articles of Confederation states had the right to secede & suddenly - because he is President - they don’t have that right?

He should’ve let the Southern states go. We would have been rid of them.

700,000+ dead. Was it worth it?

Delta Kilo
Jul 4

Today if those same Founding Fathers were to secretly gather together to plot a new form of government as the declaration of independence demands they would have been infiltrated and an FBI swat team would have swarmed in.

We’d all be cheering as they were perp walked on FOX NEWS on their way to Gitmo.

You are so right on the Confederacy. They tried it and Lincoln, Grant and Sherman killed hundreds of thousands of true patriots defending their homes and land.

What happened to us for Gods sake?

Can anyone think in this nation?

