Donald Trump has hedged all his bets, tied whatever legacy he will ultimately have to the corrupt thugs that run Israel. And basically this country as well. Trumpenstein now has both feet in the Middle East quicksand. On the surface, it’s a seriously stupid move, but he’s following the script. If he goes off script, there are guns to his head.

As always, it’s very difficult to find out what’s really happening over there. “Over There,” the title of a George M. Cohan piece of propaganda which inspired the “lost generation” a century ago to sacrifice their lives for absolutely nothing. We hear reports, from Fox News and the like, that our glorious military is performing as would be expected. Glistening bombs blowing up everything that needs to be blown up. This doesn’t include that girls’ school, where 185 mostly preteen Iranians were spared any further abuse from their monstrous government. Tattooed pushup specialist Pete Hegseth has assured us that the U.S. would never do anything like that, and it was in fact the Iranians themselves who did it. Iranians have been accused of this before; in 1988, the U.S. Navy seemingly shot down an Iranian civilian airliner over the Persian Gulf, killing 290 people. But then we blamed the Iranians themselves, some even accusing them of planting mannikins in the ocean. Sounds pretty “wacko” to me.

So blaming the Iranians for the deaths of those schoolgirls is in keeping with tradition. It’s an American Exceptionalism thing, you wouldn’t understand. According to our state-controlled media, America is really kicking some Iranian ass. This includes Iranian’s latest Ayatollah, their spiritual leader. Kind of their pope. Now, we’ll take credit for that all day long. It was a better kill than when Trumpenstein assassinated Soleimani the first time around. That’s the cool thing about assassination now. We can talk about it openly. Everyone from Hillary to Obama to Trumpenstein brags about it. As the beloved Obama boasted, we’re really good at killing, just like we’re good at childhood cancer and obesity. Since we’re being open now, why don’t they just admit that they killed the Kennedys? It’s not like that many people would care. And it’s been accepted by all that it is no longer wrong to assassinate, if the Americans do it. So come clean. Ask Kenneth Copeland for forgiveness.

But there are other reports, coming from Col. Douglas Macgregor and many in the alt media, which claim that things are not going so well for the U.S. military. Or the Israel military. In fact, they claim that the Iranians are actually winning! What is this- the 1969 Super Bowl again? Is Joe Namath guaranteeing an Iranian victory? Well, this war will undoubtedly be as fixed as that Super Bowl was, but I don’t think they’re fixing it for Iran to win. Has Iran really wiped out all those U.S. military bases which conveniently surround Iran, as Macgregor and others claim? Have they really caused significant damage to the mighty Israelis? Again, we’re dealing with competing sources, with differing agendas. I could pull a Miles Mathis, and just claim nothing is really happening at all. War is fake. Nuclear weapons don’t exist. I mean, otherwise wouldn’t the maniacal Israelis have dropped one on Iran already? They could just blame the Iranians, since they have been on the verge of developing them since 2002.

One positive is that I don’t see the normal flag waving you usually see once USA! USA! commits to invading and bombing some country, and then blames them for making us do it. Sure, there was Jon Stewart waving his arms and attempting to paint the Iranians as the bad guys. He even trotted out the old “40 virgins” mantra, and joked about killing the Ayatollah. Well, murdered Ayatollahs are going to seem really funny to you if your real name is Leibowitz. And there was Rachel Maddow, telling her estimated 53 viewers that the real responsibility for this nonsensical conflict lies with the Gulf States. Not Israel. As Alex Jones once reminded us, Saudi Arabia runs Hollywood. Leibowitz/Stewart blasted the Iranians for bombing all those countries who weren’t involved, much as my friend Naomi Wolf did. He left out that they were actually bombing the U.S. bases in those countries, which had been bombing them. And some dare to suggest that it was actually Israel who bombed our military bases.

Well, it’s not like Israel hasn’t been renowned for that kind of thing; there was the attack on the USS Liberty in 1967, which was covered up for decades. Tucker Carlson recently reported that Mossad agents were caught planting bombs in both Qatar and Saudi Arabia. I wonder who they were trying to frame? It’s not like we could stop them if they wanted to do that. Who would have the balls to even object? John F. Kennedy has been missing from Washington, D.C. for 62 years. We are so intertwined with Israel that it’s hard to identify who’s Mossad and who’s CIA. Just the other day, U.S. Marine Brian McGinnis was rudely escorted from a Senate hearing for shouting out, “No one wants to fight for Israel.” Apparently the cops who roughed him up think we should, as does Senator Tim Sheehy, who jumped in and broke McGinnis’s arm. The brave Sheehy filmed an ad for AIPAC in Israel, so you know he’ll be depicted heroically. The incident reminded us once again of just who’s in charge.

Polls are all over the place. I’ve seen many that say most Americans are against this senseless interventionism. But Fox News is now reporting that Trump’s base is “stronger than ever,” with some 90 percent of MAGA voters supporting “Operation Epic Fury” in Iran. Mockingbird, Desert Storm, Northwoods, Iraqi Freedom, there are so many cool names to describe the horrific behavior of this government. How much of Trump’s MAGA base is even left? Who can still possibly support him at this point? No politician in history has ever broken promises at the rate Trumpenstein has. Not only that, but repeatedly done the exact opposite thing. This is way beyond Bush the Elder’s “Read my lips, no new taxes,” or even FDR promising not to send our boys off to a foreign war. Trump’s rhetoric was pretty consistently anti-intervention. He was called an isolationist. Instead, he has become an orange imperialist, threatening not only Greenland, but Turkey, and now even Cuba. Or Cuber, as JFK liked to call it.

There is no possible way America can “win” this war. At best, we defeat another smaller, far less wealthy nation, as we’ve done so many times before. Joe Louis had his “Bum of the Month” to fight, we have our smaller foes to conquer. In that event, we continue to create more hatred of us in the Arab world. Whatever real terrorists or suicide bombers actually exist, there will be more of them after “Operation Epic Fury” finishes. At worst, Macgregor and others are right. Iran is no paper tiger, and they could inflict tremendous damage on our bloated and incompetent military. A great plus would be the weakening of Israel’s American made armaments. But even in such a case, we’ve just seen Trumpenstein fast track $151.8 million in weapons for our “most trusted ally.” Iran is supposedly daring the U.S. to put boots on the ground. They’d probably really love it if we put high heels on the ground, and unleashed our mighty transgender squad on them. No one fights harder. Just ask Hollywood.

It is hard to imagine a more one-sided relationship than the one America has with Israel. I can’t think of one positive thing that has resulted, in nearly 80 years, from our hopelessly entangled alliance. For us, I mean. They’ve had the pleasure of seeing all their sociopathic behavior enabled by the world’s wealthiest nation. We’ve built this tiny stolen land, which is about the size of New Jersey, into the third most powerful military in the world. We have fought all those “forever” wars that Trump once lambasted for them. We had no national interest in killing a wedding party in Yemen. No national interest in shooting down that Iranian airliner and then lying about it. Like McDonald’s used to advertise, “We do it all for you,” with you being Israel. America is a like a lovely maiden that is being mistreated and beaten by her drunken brute. Despite the abuse, the maiden continues to remain loyal. Just like the millions of maidens in that situation, we refuse to leave this incredibly toxic relationship.

Is there a battered nation’s shelter we can go to? A therapist that can wean us off of this disastrous alliance? America has become the Great Satan to half the world, and it’s all because of our commitment to Zionism. Zionism has debauched real Christianity, with its Scofield Bible and laughable televangelists converting faith in Jesus Christ into some hypocritical grift that revolves around an unwavering support of Israel. You’re blindly worshiping a people who rejected your savior, yet kindly encourage you to promote them as the “chosen” people of God. It is obvious to anyone that wasn’t indoctrinated by “fundamentalism” that those in Israel today are not the Biblical Israelites. They are “those who say they are Jews but are not,” as Jesus called them- the Synagogue of Satan. Without these Christian Zionists, Israel could not continue being the world’s most expensive trust fund baby. When you turn the other way at the genocide in Gaza, you cannot be reasoned with.

At this point, Israel is mooning the world. They’ve lost all modesty. Jon Stewart’s incredibly lame jokes are all they have now. No one’s laughing. You can’t keep framing Hitler and the Nazis as the ultimate evil, in 2026. Who is persuaded by the likes of Trump’s “spiritual advisor” Paula White? You have to see this blonde bombshell in action to believe it. She enjoys bullying her audience- I guess they’re kind of her parishioners, although she doesn’t seem to technically be a “reverend,” like the crack addict turned FBI informer Al Sharpton, for instance. White claims to have been sexually abused as a child and has been married twice. While not a reverend, she is a “pastor.” I guess there’s a distinction, but being a Catholic that never goes to mass, I wouldn’t know anything about it. Her Without Walls International Church received some $150 million from 2004-2006. In 2014, the church declared bankruptcy. Maybe that’s why Trump likes her. Nobody does bankruptcy better than Trumpenstein.

So this is a war with a cheerleading consortium of tribalistic Jews like Bill Maher, Mark Levin, and Ben Shapiro, along with the most insincere “charismatic” or “prosperity” gospel ministers imaginable. The neocon War Party in D.C. doesn’t really need their support, or any support for that matter. Trumpenstein just revealed that he doesn’t care about polls. The man with the most giant, orangish ego on record has stopped obsessing over what people think about him. It’s almost like his character has been changed. That happens a lot in show business, and Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer. To his credit, Pope Leo XIV called for diplomacy and restraint. What does he know? He’s probably not even a “pastor” and hasn’t been married once, let alone multiple times. In a rather eerie gathering of these evangelical leaders in the Oval Office, hands were placed on Trumpenstein, who after all has been married three times, with not a Catholic priest in sight. All that was missing was Reverend Ike.

These charismatic/fundamentalist/prosperity gospel types would make horrible missionaries. They’re like unintentional salespersons for secularism. I guess if you’re going to place such an emphasis on faith over works, then it doesn’t much matter what your “works” in this life consist of. They just clutch their Scofield Bibles like others hold their rosaries. And pray for….war, I suppose. Lots of pinpoint strikes on Iranian heathens. Take a good look at the photo below. These are the people driving this policy. Well, to be fair, they’re the front men/women/they/thems for it. Unseen in this picture are the non-Irish leaders rubbing their hands with glee. You’d think they might have invited at least one rabbi. I mean, we aren’t spending billions and sacrificing young lives for some Sunday school. Or a Baptist potluck dinner. Or pay raises for all the youth ministers and pastoral counselors. They’re assembled to show their support for a foreign nation of non-Christians, with a population full of atheists.

Although I feel great empathy for the Palestinians, and all the other countries that have had to put up with the world’s worst neighbor since 1948, I don’t suggest that we are fighting on the wrong side. It was Gen. George Patton who said that, right before he was murdered. I think we should completely disengage from the Middle East. Cut the umbilical cord on our very problematic child. End Israel’s extravagant allowance. Close all our military bases, the ones that conveniently surround all of Israel’s enemies. If some reports are accurate, they might already be destroyed, anyhow. Bring the boys, and the money home. From the way Iran appears to be faring thus far, left to its own devices, Israel might very well be punched so hard in the face that they’ll never extort Arabian lunch money again. Israel is the bully of the Middle East, although Trumpenstein laughably called Iran a bully. I think they called Iraq a bully, too. Or anyone who objects to Israel “defending themselves” with first strikes.

We should remember the words of those whose own original “America First” movement has been so castigated by the usual suspects. Joseph P. Kennedy declared, in 1941, “if I am called an appeaser because I oppose the entrance of this country into the present war, I cheerfully plead guilty.” Kennedy also said, in another speech which is impossible to find online, something like “I would like to know one good reason why any parent should send their son to die in a foreign land.” That question is timeless. It certainly could, and should be asked by every parent today who has a child of military age. In a September 11, 1941 speech titled “Who are the War Agitators?” famed aviator Charles Lindbergh left no doubt who he was referring to, although he didn’t call them the non-Irish. Classical liberal John T. Flynn stated, "The America First movement is a call to return to the principles that once made our nation great.” and “We must prioritize our own citizens and their needs above all else.”

Gas prices have already shot up 80 cents a gallon where I live. Food prices will rise as well, given that truckers need gasoline. There is no upside to this. It’s not only a senseless war, it’s unwinnable. Israel could invoke their exclusive Samson Option. Drop a nuke on them, and justify it like Truman did with Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It would seem a lot more sensible to just withdraw completely, and finally, at long last, address the wildly deteriorating state of this country. Commit the resources you’ve madly directed towards the non-Irish dictator in Ukraine, and your favorite, “chosen” non-Irish country, to your own struggling citizens. The young people without any job opportunities, who can’t even afford to move out of their parents’ homes. The ones who can’t afford health insurance. All the elderly without pensions, struggling on Social Security. If food is scarce, you feed your children before you feed the neighbors. Few of us owe any allegiance at all to Israel. Actually try putting America First.