"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

James Eubanks
10h

My mom died a year ago, at 102. I went to see her at least once a week, buying her groceries for her. I am 74 and can still outwork people half my age. Most utes nowadays cannot even take a walk out in the hot sun. I can still work in it for six hours or so straight, and the heat factor where I live gets up to 110.

I will survive. Just out of sheer cussedness, if necessary. I still want to be an artist or a writer.

Annette Jordan
9h

In Canada, their medical "care" system has medically assisted suicide. Initially brought in for the terminally ill, it has expanded to include the indigent, the depressed and the disabled. It's on its way here in the USA too. Since the covid scamdemic, they've instituted automatic DNR's, no consent necessary. The medical system gets to decide if one is worthy of life saving intervention. In the case of 19 year old Grace Scharra, a young woman with Downs syndrome, the system decided that she had no right to life and euthanized her against her anguished parents' wishes. They lost their civil suit btw. Being a 69 year old woman with no children there is no one to take care of me should I become incapacitated. But the with the way it's going, I probably won't have to worry for long, for no doubt the system will just terminate my life when the time comes. Meantime, I won't take their pharmaceuticals, nor submit to screenings. I figure i probably have a better chance at a reasonable quality of life if I have as little to do with the system as possible.

