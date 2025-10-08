I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again; White women are the crown jewel of human civilization. God’s most spectacular creation. How many men have lived and died in the hope of attaining their affection? This is a critique, but also a genuine love letter. You turn our heads. You make us do heroic, dangerous, and foolish things.

Little White boys all like to show off in front of little White girls. I don’t know, I suppose with the “diversification” of this country, maybe little White boys now show off to little girls of color, too. Maybe they even show off to the “transitioned” they/thems as well. But speaking traditionally, it was the pretty White female who caused White males to spring to their defense. To proudly wear a “shiner” in their honor. True, few have thrown their coats over a puddle since the days of Sir Walter Raleigh, but that instinct still exists. Even if it’s been weakened considerably with the targeting of testosterone via poisons in the food, water, and vaccines. Neither males nor females are what they once were, in this cold, dystopian world of America 2.0. Every poll shows that White women consider marriage and children far down on their list of priorities, while White males still consider it a top priority.

That has become the gist of the problem here. Generally speaking, White women are far more liberal politically than White males are. We’ve all heard the factoid about every state in the Union being red if just males voted, and every state blue if just females voted. That’s a real clash of philosophy. If you and your spouse literally vote for different people, what does that say about your relationship? Men and women see the world through different lenses now. I don’t think that’s by accident, and I don’t believe it’s a natural occurrence based on gender. A majority of White women are at least sympathetic to the “transgender” agenda, while few White males outside of those married to activist females do. If you follow any news story on battles between mothers and fathers over the “transitioning” of their poor child, it is always the White mother pushing it. Sometimes, both parents are deluded enough to support it, but you will never find a case of the father alone trying to “transition” their child.

I wrote much about how programmed females have been for a very long time, by a corrupt media that knows they are far easier targets, in my book Bullyocracy. During the 1950s, White women were conditioned to be attracted to the “bad boy,” which was exemplified by the James Dean-type of “rebel” figure. Countless films, television shows, and best selling books drummed home the theme that girls were “naturally” attracted to this type, and not the nice, clean-cut “boy next door.” Bad boys were “exciting,” and the Boomer girls learned that the last thing they wanted was to be “bored.” Nice guys are boring. And they finish last, as we all know. In more recent times, White girls have been brainwashed to think nonwhite males, especially Blacks, are “hot” and super manly. You can see this message drummed home in countless commercials and other products from Hollywood. They’re the ultimate “bad boy.” Although it’s “racist” to call them boys. Now it’s “bad, grown ass men.”

The fact that females vote the way they do, whether or not those votes are honestly counted, proves how effective all those years of propaganda have been. I’ve talked about how so many young White girls were impacted by Harper Lee’s book To Kill a Mockingbird, and the film adaptation starring Gregory Peck. Peck’s Atticus Finch character was based on Lee’s father, who in real life was apparently a typically “racist” southerner of his era. And some believe the book was actually written by Truman Capote, a close friend of the Lees. It is decidedly odd that Lee never wrote any novels in the wake of this smashing success, until many decades later. Writers don’t do that. However you look at it, the book/film was disinformation. It wasn’t based on a true story. And it’s no accident that it’s a little girl, charmingly named Scout, who finds her political conscience in fiercely defending the falsely accused Black man. I can’t count the number of girls I’ve met who loved To Kill a Mockingbird. It was marketed to them.

While “bad boy” Marlon Brando burst upon the scene in The Wild One, disastrous conflicting messages were emanating from Hollywood. Both How to Marry a Millionaire and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes encouraged girls to use their looks to attain the wealth of men, and revel in gaudy materialism. How big of a rock did he get you, girlfriend? The engagement ring is one of the most frivolous expenses imaginable. The tradition of paying what is probably a young man’s entire savings, or a big chunk of his credit card limit, so that his bride to be can impress all her girlfriends, only exists because of females. Men understand how wasteful this is, when the funds could much more intelligently be spent on practical things like closing costs for a home, or a new car. Something substantial. Women have been conditioned into valuing empty materialism like expensive jewelry, or endless vacations. A White woman who doesn’t love traveling is as rare as a Jewish janitor. Destination wedding, baby!

This whole money loving female persona was honed to such perfection in early Hollywood that they produced a series of “Gold Diggers” films for them. Few if any females seemed offended at being referred to in this way. They undoubtedly would be deeply offended at the term now, but it hasn’t stopped them from often acting exactly like…gold diggers. I don’t know how many gold diggers there were on the old frontier, but I’m pretty sure that few nineteenth century average men felt pressured to spend most of their money on a bauble for their sweetheart’s finger. And if your wife lost her ring, you couldn’t really get mad at them. I think Lucy dropped hers down the sink, if I remember my sitcoms correctly. Just buy them another one. What are you, a cheapskate? The culture nurtured a stronger materialistic bent in females than males. Generally. Of course, there are always plenty of exceptions. But no high profile woman is ever going to publicly condemn jewelry and such as pointless materialism.

Females have an innate empathy that is stronger than that found in most males. But that empathy has been gradually rechanneled, towards animals like cats and dogs. For White females specifically, these emotions are directed towards nonwhite males. They have learned first to feel sorry for nonwhite males, and then eventually to be sexually attracted to them. White condescension. If this just happened naturally, who could object? Love who you want. But there’s nothing natural about this same theme being drummed home incessantly by all the platforms in our decadent culture. This is clearly something that someone wants to happen. Who would be so interested in interracial relationships increasing? To push it so relentlessly in all media for so long? Sure, it’s nice if we all get along. Because the percentage of Whites in the U.S. population has fallen dramatically, there’s going to be more interracial socialization. By conquest or consent, as a conspirator once declared about One World government.

Feminism was created for White women. It was never about stopping females from being exploited, because by any measure the Western world has always treated women better than any other societies. It wasn’t that long ago that little Chinese girls had their feet broken, and stuffed into shoes too small for them, to keep them from journeying far from home. You’ll never heard a feminist talk about the submissive nature of Asian women. They won’t touch the barbaric female circumcision in Africa. Muslim women may have to cover their faces, but what about that redneck in the wife-beater? That’s why feminism only bad mouthed White men. Not for breaking little girl’s feet, or butchering them with circumcision, but because they enjoyed having their wives cook for them. In America, men held every door open for women, literally. They exalted them, placed them on pedestals. They were “my better half.” Men joked with each other about “the boss.” Everyone knew “the boss” was usually the wife.

Now they have managed the implausible balancing act of convincing feminists to support fake women- “transwomen,” over biological ones. Feminists cheer on biological men, mostly with their penises fully intact, dressing out in locker rooms next to your sisters and daughters. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has drawn an incredible amount of hate for merely objecting to this nonsense. It doesn’t matter that she’s as “Woke” as can be on every other issue, and even is a die hard Zionist. Rowling is decried as a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist). The Left wouldn’t exist today without these absurd, Orwellian names. They also refer to something called “Rape Culture,” which is kind of the feminist version of “White Supremacy.” You can be certain that no nonwhite examples of “culture rapists” are ever cited by feminists. Feminism was created to set the sexes at war with each other, but more particularly to divide White men and women. No Korean was going to have a feminist wife.

White women are the unwitting heart of the conspiracy to destroy the family, and to eradicate the White race. Without their cooperation, such a dastardly plot would have no chance of succeeding. They convinced many a White wife to leave her husband and children “to find themselves.” Television shows extolled the virtues of single motherhood. I just don’t think they would have gotten very far with men. I think it’s very revealing that 70 percent of marriages are ended by the woman. A century ago, almost all women would have put their families first. Now, you can have it all, baby! As long as you get some of that “quality time” with the kids. And so half of all marriages failed, and a whole generation of “latch key kids” was born. Everyone knows that divorce traumatizes young children. But they still get divorced. And it’s almost always because the woman wants to. Children, schmildren. Is it a surprise now that for the first time in history, a majority of thirty year old females are childless?

I know it must be hard to be viewed as a sex object. I’ve known good-looking girls that were scared to pump their gas alone, because they were hit on even there. But you have to admit there are some perks as well. I don’t know, but I imagine it would take a long time for any man to get upset about members of the opposite sex ogling him and making suggestive comments. Women were shackled to their pantries in the old days. They certainly worked, because no job is as important as being a homemaker, but it was rare to see them in the workforce. Because of feminism, they were convinced that reporting to a sterile cubicle for eight hours a day was more rewarding than taking care of your own hearth, and raising your own children. But, hey, you might get lucky and have Casual Friday! And enjoy a “healthcare” program that grows more expensive and covers less every year. Don’t forget to clock in and always wear your work badge!

The world is going to be a very sad place indeed in another twenty five years or so. All those once youthful girls now with sagging tramp stamps, with the gray outpacing the green and purple in their hair. Most of them inconsolably sad, as they wind down their lives utterly alone. No man they “didn’t need.” No children which she “couldn’t afford.” It’s not like they would have been as shiny as the diamond studded ring on her wrinkled finger. No pension, because they’ve almost all been eliminated. It’s “cost effective” for executives that require a larger tax free bonus every Christmas. No hope of Social Security. There are plenty of videos online now, of women in their 40s and 50s, crying tears of regret over the decisions they made to forego a family in favor of a “career.” I hope enough young girls watch them to turn the trend around. The young have never been known for their foresight. You seem immortal when you can bounce back quickly from late night partying and one night stands. I’ll never get old like that.

I had to search for quite a while to find something like the above picture, even though these kinds of videos are plentiful online. As I cannot state too often, every search engine censors you when you’re looking for something that conflicts with the overriding narrative. Thus, a search for lonely women regretting never marrying brings up the opposite results; women sharing how to live happily alone, for instance. The agenda to destroy the family is everywhere. They’ve done all they could to end the nuclear family. Feminism. The “sexual revolution.” Abortion. Encouraging women to work outside the home, and making it a financial necessity in most cases. Child Protective Services. Legalized gay marriage. Gays adopting children. The transgender insanity. The monstrous dysfunction in most families, which also was triggered by the same kind of poisonous propaganda. Those from dysfunctional or abusive homes are obviously going to be less likely to want to start families of their own.

Is it misogyny to believe that women are the greatest ideal of the civilized world? That the traditional feminine virtues of tenderness, mercy, tolerance, and kindness should be exalted? I used to write songs and poems about all the girls I dated. They inspired me like nothing else ever could. We talk about having muses, and the muse for any male artist is always a female. Nothing on earth is lovelier than a beautiful woman. There are sexual urges, but more importantly urges of the spirit. Women have been responsible for inspiring most of the world’s great art, poetry, music and literature. Maybe they can’t bring that out in today’s soy boys, with their dwindling testosterone levels. But it’s supposed to be there. Men are rascals at heart. Women temper us, and understand us. Or they used to. The poets were renowned for their broken hearts. My heart is breaking over the loss of something special, even divine. God bless women.