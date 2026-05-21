CORRECTION: I have been made aware that the 50,000 mail in ballots figure, which I found referenced many places online, is apparently not accurate. There seems to have been substantially less mail in ballots, with Gallrein having around 2,000 more than Massie. However, the numbers still make no sense. Overall, the total votes cast doubled from 2024. Massie won a huge majority of voters between the ages of 18-65. Just how many 65 and older Kentuckians voted? It doesn’t seem possible that the elderly could have voted in such numbers to overcome the huge lead Massie had in all other age groups. At any rate, those who truly want America’s interests given priority lost. I try to be accurate, and correct any errors. I just wanted to clarify this, but ultimately it doesn’t change my overall perspective.

Yesterday, the People lost a very important symbolic primary election in Kentucky. Thomas Massie, by far the most decent member of Congress, lost to an Israeli puppet, behind a nonstop smear campaign led by Donald Trump, and financed by AIPAC, the Israeli lobby that Massie was trying to force to register as a foreign agent.

Trumpenstein went after Massie like he has gone after no one else. Not the Israeli Firster Senator “Lyin’” Ted Cruz. Not his Israeli Firster Secretary of State “Little” Marco Rubio. Not “Crooked” Hillary Clinton. Not any of the dastardly Democrats involved in orchestrating the Russiagate hoax, or the lawfare prosecutions. Not any of his countless enemies in the entertainment world. On the surface, Massie committed the unpardonable sin of attempting to hold Trumpenstein accountable for his flip flopping, and pushing for the release of the Epstein Files. The primary reason, however, was that Massie was the only Republican in Congress who not only refused to take AIPAC money, but reportedly banned them from his office. No one does that and remains in politics. It’s a deal breaker for an American political career. Ask Paul Findley. Ask James Trafficant. Ask Pete McCloskey. Ask my friend Cynthia McKinney. All of them “dared to speak out,” to reference the title of Findley’s book.

In his 2024 congressional election, Massie was considered such an imposing political figure that the Democrats ran no one against him, and he received 99.6 percent of the vote. As recently as eight days before the 2026 primary against former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, Massie was given a 71 percent chance of winning. So how did he plummet so quickly, to lose the primary election by ten percentage points, getting barely 45 percent of the vote? The numbers show that Massie actually got more votes this time around. How is that possible? Well, there appears to have been some 50,000 new voters, all via mail in ballots. All for Gallrein. I believe we’ve seen this script before. I thought Republicans hated mail in ballots. There was a media blitz of unprecedented proportions for a mere party primary contest, and AIPAC spent a reported $30 million on the race. Trumpenstein went on another irrational tweeting spree, describing Massie as the “worst” congressman in history. So a popular seven term congressman went down to defeat, when it is practically impossible for incumbents to lose in this country. An average of 96 percent get reelected. Unless they anger the Israeli lobby, that is. In that case, even a literal empty suit like Gallrein can emerge victorious.

Gallrein adopted Joe Biden’s winning campaign strategy of refusing to debate. It wouldn’t have mattered, anyhow. The ZOG machine was in full swing, cranking out ridiculous, dubious accusations every day, charging that Massie had slept with every woman in the state, as well as fellow Rep. Lauren Boebert, who made the mistake of showing up to campaign for her friend. Now Trumpenstein and his AIPAC handlers are targeting her. Matt Gaetz campaigned for Massie as well. Gaetz was Trumpenstein’s first choice as Attorney General, but was predictably railroaded from the nomination, and had already conveniently resigned from Congress. Taken together with the resignation of Marjorie Taylor Green, Rep. Randy Fine’s ominous declaration, after she resigned, that there were “two down, one to go” seems to have come true. He obviously meant Massie. What a prognosticator. They should hang a “No non-Irish non-sympathizers Need Apply” sign outside the Capitol Building.

Fine is embroiled in his own electoral battle with Dan Bilzerian, a popular figure in alt media, who minces no words when describing the hold Zionists have on this country. Actually, he often uses the more expansive, pejorative term that I call the non-Irish, or the Unchosen. That’s because I’m kind and polite. It’s ridiculous that we have to consider using code words to describe a particular religion. Or race/ethnicity. Or both. It gets very confusing. However they’re categorized, they are indisputably the most powerful group in America. If there were any doubts about that, the Massie election removed them all. The drive to get some kind of legislation to officially outlaw “anti-Semitism” will gain even more momentum. America is the only western nation that doesn’t have “Holocaust Denial” laws, where one can be imprisoned for “disputing” that particular aspect of WWII. We may become the first nation to imprison people for overall “anti-Semitism,” which cannot be objectively defined.

It’s not like Thomas Massie is a perfect politician. My friend Sibel Edmonds claims that he is actually controlled behind the scenes by Zionists as well. But he did seem to vote in the peoples’ interest consistently. He not only recently introduced a bill to get AIPAC to register as a foreign lobby (which had last been attempted by the Kennedy brothers in 1963), he voted not to grant an environmental exemption to the mysterious plethora of data centers popping up all over the country. “Climate Change” activists are about as concerned over the potential damage from these data centers as they were over the BP oil spill, which permanently polluted the former Gulf of Mexico. Maybe now that it’s the Gulf of America, the water has miraculously cleared up. To be fair, Massie doesn’t seem to have put up much of a fight in this primary contest. He smiled way too much for my liking. Lauren Bobert wearing an oversized hat when campaigning for him didn’t help. She was already the butt of too many jokes.

A few positives should come out of this. First and foremost, more Americans will become cognizant of just how much Israel controls American politics. ZOG probably doesn’t care about that at this point, but it’s something. We have to grasp on to something. We know now that state and local governments are forced to give their own foreign aid to Israel. Governor Abbott threatened a state legislator who discovered this and had the audacity to complain. Already, at least 37 states have passed measures to make it illegal for any company to advocate a boycott of Israel. Now that Massie will be gone, they don’t need to make it illegal to criticize Israel in Congress. The candidates, and the voting, are controlled by ZOG. Our “representatives” can wear an IDF uniform, like Brian Mast, but they can’t criticize Israel. Was it illegal to criticize King George in the American colonies? I used to call Trump Goldstein, after Orwell’s fake opposition leader, but he has become a pretty good caricature of Big Brother.

Think of all the votes cast in earnest over just my lifetime. All the citizens (in the days before illegals could vote) trudging to the polls, in rain or sleet or snow, to exercise what they’d been told was their democratic right, if not their obligation. If you don’t vote, you don’t have a right to complain! I wonder how many were like me, always voting for hopeless Third Party candidates, understanding there was zero chance of them winning. Come rain or shine, almost all incumbents won, and continue to win. Unless you’re a Thomas Massie. Then, the voters can get mad as hell and throw you out. They just can’t seem to throw Lindsey Graham out. Or Chucky Schumer. Or Adam Schiff. A few otherwise fervently anti-White Black incumbents did lose in recent elections. Because they criticized Israel. Sure, they were totally on board with the Great Replacement agenda. ZOG created and promotes that. But you aren’t allowed to diss the Whiteys in Israel. They aren’t White. They’re non-Irish. Unchosen.

In the ‘90s, the Republicans under Newt Gingrich, who of course was a globalist and passionate Zionist, pushed for things like Term Limits. Everybody seems to support Term Limits, except politicians. It’s strange. Baffling, as the doctors said about all the sudden deaths in the wake of the warp speed vaccine. I remember the “Clean House, Senate, Too” movement, to vote out all incumbents. I think maybe they got the reelection rate down to 94 percent or something. Still higher than the Politburo at the height of the Soviet Union. Still a shameful indictment on the way ‘Murricans “rock the vote.” Now, given all we should know, perhaps they really are voting against lots of incumbents, and the votes aren’t being counted honestly. Why would we think that evil, probably Satanic cannibals would permit an honest electoral process? Why would we think that people with the principles of a serial killer would allow the masses to effectively fire them? Calling them conspirators is too polite. They are monsters.

So what can we do? If we stop voting, why would the state controlled media acknowledge that? Can you really picture CNN or Fox News reporting that there has been a 90 percent drop in voter turnout? It’s important for these psychopaths to portray their victims as happy and willing. How could we not keep bending over in front of them? As the seldom quoted saying goes, don’t vote- it only encourages them. There has not been a single law passed in my lifetime which has truly benefited me. I think I speak for more than 300 million Americans in that regard. Nothing ever gets done. Well, nothing that needs to be done. That would improve the lives of most people. The ones living paycheck to paycheck with no savings. The ones who will be asked by Trumpenstein to welcome his new 500,000 Chinese college students with open arms. Learn Chinese. You’ve been raped and plundered, like the women and children of the South during the War Between the States. Have a nice day.

The Republicans have now fully returned to their traditional role of Republicucks. The Stupid Party. The Washington Generals. The mostly White “representatives” of the rapidly dwindling silent majority. This is fitting, because their “representation” is mostly silent. They are about as proactive as those who vote for them. These voters crusade for pro Second Amendment people in office. As they use their guns for hunting and target shooting. They don’t seem to realize that the purpose of the Second Amendment was to protect the people from tyrants. I don’t know, those who have misruled us now for a very long time seem to meet every definition of the word. No one utilized these precious rights during the unconstitutional shutdown of private businesses. Maybe it wasn’t deer season. Those left supporting MAGA are gunowners who wouldn’t use them on tyrants. I mean, if there were any tyrants out there. They no longer support the old Trump rhetoric. Trump has always been pro-transgender!

Yes, one of the many things Trumpenstein attacked Massie over was his opposition to men in women’s sports. And his cult followers dutifully called Massie a RINO. MAGA now means pro war, pro globalist, pro China, pro Ukraine, pro interventionist. The most important issue for these cultists is the big, beautiful ballroom. The continuous gold plating of the entire White House. The gaudy painting of the bottom of the Reflecting Pool. And supporting the increase in H-1 B Visa workers. More legal immigration. And no mass deportation to address the problem of 50 million or so illegal immigrants. Redistricting efforts to get more Zionists with an “R” by their name, as opposed to Zionists with a “D” by their name. It’s a Tweedledee and Tweedledum thing, you wouldn’t understand. Trump is erecting statues of himself, before he even dies. He’s forced his name onto the Kennedy Center. He really is like an Orange dictator, except for those puppet strings leading to Tel Aviv.

Anarchy is looking better every day. If no one except sociopaths and psychopaths can rise to any real level of power in a society, then why would any rational person respect their authority? If I was younger, and didn’t have a family, I would be in the streets. Look at the UK- they recently had anti government demonstrations. So did Ireland, when they first tried to implement the “joys of diversity” there. Even France had their Yellow Jackets. What do we have? State sponsored “radicals” like Antifa and BLM, who are effectively protesting for the corrupt ruling order? A contrived January 6 rally, where the state cracked down viciously on nonviolent protesters, and the majority of Americans applauded? We didn’t protest when voluntary checkpoints eviscerated the Fourth Amendment. We didn’t protest when SWAT teams were created. We didn’t protest when “Woke” lunatics started pushing the Orwellian concept of “hate speech.” If they came for everyone’s first born, would we protest? Where is our tipping point?

The stupidity is especially prominent at moments like this. You should read all the celebratory tweets about Massie losing. These educated voters are ecstatic. They have pleased their impossibly pompous actor/cult leader. Perhaps he will gift them an especially confusing, ungrammatical and juvenile post on his Truth Social. More bragging, please! More over the top egotism! May we have another, sir! Such winning! And he’ll say even more delusional things when the big, beautiful ballroom is built! That’s what we voted for! What with the big, beautiful ballroom, Iran not having any nuclear weapons, the 500,000 Chinese students and Thomas Massie defeated, it’s America First time, baby! Screw those Democrats! You know, the ones Trumpenstein refuses to prosecute. We voted for lower taxes for the wealthy. And a strong defense. We want more mysterious data centers. We want a very quiet and impotent RFK, Jr., not making America healthy again. We’re the greatest, and we’re very, very proud.

For someone who was so vocal about the obvious fraud in the 2020 election, Trumpenstein appears to have profited nicely from some fraud in the Kentucky primary. Gallrein’s only real issue appears to be a proposal to reinstate a military draft. How could the voters not support him? Recall that Massie first got into real trouble after that interview with Tucker Carlson, in which he pointed out the influence of AIPAC. About a week later, his wife was dead. Still no cause announced. The odious “influencers” actually blamed Massie, saying he was cheating with other women on his “sick” wife. His wife went on a vacation right before she died. She wasn’t sick. Emboldened, the Trump administration is assigning former Whitey hater Leo Terrell to “stop anti-Semitism.” The video of the Gallrein victory “celebration” says it all. Virtually no one there. Didn’t the Republicucks like to point out how few people were at Biden rallies? And Hillary rallies? Size doesn’t matter! We love mail in ballots!

The Trumpenstein Project has turned out to be the greatest betrayal in the history of American politics. Never has anyone promised so much, and failed to deliver, or more often flip flopped to the exact opposite position. Perhaps a real alternative party will emerge, led by all of those who have rejected Trumpenstein’s madness. The Republicucks are a neutered, empty shell. Signifying nothing. Hopefully, none of us will fall for the next production. Stop us before we vote again. If enough of us unplug from their grid, refuse to follow their idiotic rules, they couldn’t stop us. But it would have to be at least tens of millions. How likely is that? In the meantime, I’ll keep writing, and talking. Lowering my social credit score to unimaginable depths. What else can any of us do, without coming together in the millions? We are occupied. JFK couldn’t stop them. Did we really think Thomas Massie could? They haven’t outlawed “anti-Semitism.” Yet. They haven’t opened the FEMA camps. Enjoy it while we can.