"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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DENNIS LEE's avatar
DENNIS LEE
4d

Thank you for having the bravery and fortitude to write the truth.

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John Kirsch's avatar
John Kirsch
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Maybe the America I was born in died on November 22, 1963, along with the president who challenged the long term US-British project to dominate the world.

I don't exempt Israel. I see it as the pawn of the interests that created it as a spear pointed at west Asia.

Maybe the Kennedys didn't have a very good understanding of what they were up against and that got them killed. We'll never know.

What I know now, as I see Trump behave like a dictator, openly flaunting his betrayals, is that I feel almost unclean in watching him destroy what's left of my country, aided by the Zionist criminals who do his bidding.

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