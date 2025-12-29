Note: Many thanks to Peter Secosh for much of this information. He has helped me immensely with his incomparable research skills.

Our Congress, which is noted for honestly representing the interests of the general, unwashed, riffraff public, has forced the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. You know, the ones that Donald Trump called a “Democrat hoax.” The ones that Kash Patel and Pam Bondi said didn’t exist. Thank goodness they exist again.

First, we were treated to intriguing photos of the world’s only teacher without a college degree, in the company of Bill Gates. And Woody Allen. And Noam Chomsky. And lots of Bill Clinton. There was also Donald Trump, accompanied by what looked to be a very young girl, perhaps the same very young girl photographed with Bill Clinton. Strangely enough, there were photos of Epstein with Steve Bannon. Supposedly, Bannon interviewed Epstein extensively, but has curiously never released that to the public. Really, everyone who is anyone was photographed with this kind and humble sex trafficker/blackmailer. Walter Cronkite- the voice of the owl for decades at Bohemian Grove. Jimmy Buffet. Woody Allen, who infamously married his own stepdaughter. Michael Jackson, indicating perhaps there was an underage boys’ stable as well on Lolita Island. Mick Jagger, looking morose next to Ghislaine Maxwell. Couldn’t all those celebrities get underage girls on their own?

Then the documents started coming out. The redactions were hilarious. It was like J. Edgar Hoover and James Jesus Angleton were back in power again, responding to FOIA requests with a bunch of black lines. One of those files without many redactions revealed that Jeffrey Epstein, the non-Irish math teacher turned billionaire, was a bit of a racist. It seems that he preferred to traffic underage White girls. He was quoted as saying, “Why are you bringing me a dark girl?” Now, raping underage girls is one thing, but being selective about the race of your victims is a far more serious offense in our “Woke” society. How are they ever going to make a movie about this, without a lot of diversity? Seriously, some of the documents consist of entirely redacted text. Is the claim “national security” here? Why would anything having to do with the actions of a vile sex trafficker be classified? I mean, are you trying to say that our leaders have a vested interest in covering this up? Think about the children!

While the photos show some kind of relationship between Epstein and prominent figures from the entertainment world, and the intellectual and government elite, the documents don’t disclose any specific allegations. We can see several different females, for instance, pictured with a grinning Bill Gates, but their faces are blacked out. You can’t really tell just how underage they are, or even if they are underage. It’s still creepy, to use the term the young girls like to throw at bothersome incels, to see so many females with redacted faces, next to boisterous married men like Gates, Clinton, Trump, and others. However, there have been a few real blockbuster files released. Files which weren’t completely redacted. Files which do list horrific allegations against a named individual. Nothing about Woody Allen. Or Michael Jackson. Both of whom have been suspected of being “minor attracted.” Nothing against Bill Clinton, who was accused of violent rape by two different women.

The most explosive accusation comes from an August 3, 2020 FBI file, which concerns a then thirteen year old girl, who claimed to have been raped repeatedly in 1984 and eventually impregnated. She charged that she had been trafficked by her uncle and Jeffrey Epstein. Most of the criminal activity took place on a yacht in Lake Michigan. She described how “different men, and a few women and girls, would come to a variety of boats and yachts and pay money to force me to do (redacted) with them when I was 13 and pregnant.” But she did name one person. A very well known guy whom I like to call Trumpenstein. This unnamed woman claimed that Trump “participated regularly in paying money to force me to (redacted) with him and he was present when my uncle murdered my newborn child and disposed of the body in Lake Michigan.” Trump is known to have owned and sailed a yacht on Lake Michigan. Don’t the rich and powerful usually abort their mistakes? Was this a ritual sacrifice?

The first thing that leaps out, at least at me, is the fact that only Donald Trump is named here, as having participated in such heinous activities. What about all the other “different men?” Why have so many of these Epstein files been released in entirely redacted form, rendering them meaningless, while this one included such horrid details? And remember, these files are coming from Trump’s justice department. With his sudden opposition to having the files released, wasn’t it assumed that this was to hide his own culpability? So why then would the FBI not redact references to Trump in this file? There must have been other accusations, from other former underage victims, which were redacted. By Trump’s justice department. Well, maybe Kash Patel was trying to protect Noam Chomsky. Or Woody Allen. Or Trumpenstein’s new close chum Bill Gates. It’s not like we haven’t heard lots of accusations against Slick Willie. The media would have just ignored them as usual.

One would, in fact, expect the opposite; for the Trump justice department to protect his reputation, and ideally focus on the misbehavior of Clinton and assorted Hollywood liberals. Isn’t Trumpenstein always at war with Hollywood liberals? But not here. Not in these Epstein file releases. In yet another damning file, which again contained far fewer redactions than most, an unnamed limo driver from Texas recounted picking up Trump in 1995. He reported that some of the things he could hear Trump saying on his cell phone were very concerning, to such an extent that he came very close to pulling him out of the limo and “hurting him.” He heard Trump say the name “Jeffrey” repeatedly and refer to “abusing some girl.” The file gets confusing, and the driver seems to quote a girl, whom online researchers claim is Dusti Rhea Duke, as saying, with a “stone cold demeanor,” that “he raped me.”

The driver then declares that this girl had stated, “Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein.” She reported that “some girl with a funny name,” presumably Ghislaine Maxwell, “took me into a fancy hotel or building, that’s how it happened.” The driver advised her to call the police, but the girl said, “They will kill me.” However, the girl phoned the driver on Christmas Day to say that she had indeed spoken to the police. The driver told her that she had “done good.” He heard nothing else from this girl until January 10, 2000, when “(redacted) reached out to (redacted- the driver) stating (redacted- the girl) was dead and noted she was found with her head ‘blown off’ in Kiefer, OK. Officers on the scene and (redacted) stated there was no way it was a suicide.” There is mention of a redacted person stating she killed herself because of a Mexican drug cartel, and closes with “(redacted) feels the murder is a cover for Ghislaine.” Why not make it timely, with “narco-terrorists” from Venezuela?

What’s been completely lost in these mostly redacted file releases is the fact that little is being mentioned about Epstein’s role in blackmailing his high profile friends. In any real investigation of the Epstein case, former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak would be one of the first witnesses to be interrogated. Barak is known to have spent an inordinate amount of time at Jeffrey Epstein’s residence. What interest would the former head of a nation have in a math teacher/financial advisor turned dangerous sex trafficker? What exactly would they have in common? Epstein’s Girl Friday Ghislaine is the daughter of powerful Mossad operative Robert Maxwell. It doesn’t take a lot of creative theorizing to connect Epstein’s shocking non-Irish success story, and his close friend Barak, to some kind of intelligence/blackmail operation. Remember, Epstein had cameras everywhere. The authorities found a lot of video in the safe in Epstein’s New York residence, but they “lost” all that evidence.

In just a few months, we’ve gone from Donald Trump, Jr. continuing to ask publicly for the release of the Epstein files, to Kash Patel and Dan Bongino unconvincingly declaring what no one believes- that Epstein killed himself, to Trumpenstein abruptly trying to block the release of the files, calling it all a “Democrat hoax,” to Pam Bondi saying there was no Epstein file (after earlier saying the files were on her desk), to the Democrats, in complete unison, demanding their release. Now, why would the Democrats support the release of files which should logically incriminate their beloved Bill Clinton, and half of their beloved Hollywood? Democrats are not known for being impartial in these matters. And most laughably, Bill Clinton publicly urged Trump to release everything. Yes, Clinton has always been transparent about high crimes and coverups. Maybe next he’ll demand an inquiry into the lurid allegations against his loving wife Hillary, which are supposedly on Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

Now, no one is going to demand that the contents of Anthony Weiner’s laptop ever be released. That’s if they can find it. Or Hunter Biden’s laptop. If they can find it. Remember, early on there were allegations that Hunter’s laptop contained a video of Hunter raping a ten year old girl, as well as numerous images of his then fourteen year old niece in various states of undress. Someone tell Thomas Massie about that. It’s not like Jeffrey Epstein was the only sex trafficker/statutory rapist in town. The Finders, the Franklin Credit Scandal, McMartin preschool; there are a multitude of examples of child sex scandals which have gone underreported and unpunished. So, especially considering the glitterati linked to this particular scandal, it is exceedingly unusual that so many people, including the entire Democratic party, now suddenly want to get to the bottom of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Can we really imagine Bill Gates, and Bill Clinton, and anyone in Hollywood, being held accountable here?

By comparison, all of Ghislaine Maxwell’s grand jury testimony was redacted. When is she going to name some names, or is she just waiting for the inevitable pardon from Trumpenstein? While none of the American celebrities are mentioned in these files, randy Prince Andrew is, in a harrowing August 15, 2020 FBI memo. A girl, who describes herself as “6-8 years old” at the time, recounts being driven to “pedophile parties” by her father, and after one of these, she was drugged as usual, and “I woke up to Prince Andrew” (long redaction),” and later told of “being restrained on a table and tortured with electrical shocks by Ghislaine Maxwell.” Ghislaine threatened her, saying that “I deserved to die,” and broke her nose with a broom. What do we make of Epstein himself writing a letter that the FBI has declared as “fake,” to Larry Nasser, who was convicted of improprieties with Olympic female gymnasts, in which he comments, “Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls,” and how when they walked by he loved to “grab snatch.” So “grab ‘em by the pussy?”

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna mentioned a document containing a list of “10 co-conspirators.” You can bet that, wherever this file is, all those names will be completely redacted. Senator Chucky Schumer, of all people, was interested in this, and called out the Trump justice department for having this list back in 2019. Khanna also mentioned how the survivors talked about “rich and powerful men” abusing them, but have curiously been reluctant to name them. I wrote a tribute to Virginia Giuffre on Substack when she “killed herself” earlier this year. Now, all these politicians who had ignored her claims for years, and wouldn’t have returned her phone call, have made her into a martyred hero. And again, why are all these liberal Democrats so interested in this subject all of a sudden? Where were they when minors were being trafficked in Nebraska, during the Franklin Credit scandal? Why did they all try to discredit the toddlers who reported abuse at McMartin preschool?

Look at the image of Virginia Giuffre above. This was taken less than a month before she supposedly committed suicide. Before all the other victims, and political hacks in Congress, started praising her bravery. It’s seldom mentioned that Giuffre stated that Trump never acted improperly around her, and she remained a loyal Trump fan to the end. She famously tried to interest Elon Musk in some important information, but it is unknown if he even talked to her. Like Patrick Henry said about the Constitutional Convention, I too smell a rat here. The Democrats seem strangely confident that nothing ugly about their own favorites will be revealed. More importantly, they believe that all their worst suspicions about Trump, which led them to develop TDS, will be confirmed. Trump’s own justice department appears to be trying to pin the tail on Trumpenstein. Will Trump become the patsy here, just like the lone nut in his attempted assassination, which he doesn’t want investigated? Lee Harvey Trump?

This scandal could involve the biggest names in America. And could singlehandedly topple the Deep State. Jeffrey Epstein’s brother Mark charges that he was murdered; in a 2023 FBI memo, he claimed that Trump authorized the hit on Epstein because he was about to “name names.” Reporter Julie K. Brown, who was largely responsible for Epstein and Maxwell being arrested in 2019, found documents that show the Trump DOJ was monitoring her American Airline flight logs in the same year. Largely unnoticed is the fact that Alex Acosta, who worked out the sweetheart legal deal with Epstein during his 2008 prosecution, resigned as Trump’s Secretary of Labor just a month before Epstein’s death in prison. Some of us asked at the time why Trump would name a person like Acosta to his administration. We are told that Trump threw Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago once he found out what he’d been doing. Then why appoint Acosta? Why authorize Brown’s whereabouts to be monitored?

Trump certainly doesn’t look like the good guy here. We know that the odious Democrats aren’t good guys. So what exactly is going on? Why does the focus seem to be on Donald Trump individually, and not on the collective celebrities who made up Epstein’s world? Surely a few of them might have seen sickening sights like babies being thrown into Lake Michigan. And why isn’t the blackmailing part of the equation being emphasized? I know, these are hypothetical questions. Epstein was clearly representing Israel in some capacity, as his close relationship with Ehud Barak demonstrates. I doubt that Chucky Schumer has any interest in that. Will the Epstein victims ever release their list of the “rich and powerful” men who abused them? If not, why not? The Democrats are on your side. Like Epstein’s close crony Bill Clinton, they feel your pain. It’s probably time for another press conference in front of the Capitol. Act quickly before Marjorie Taylor Greene retires. The View wants you.