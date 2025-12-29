"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

5h

I suppose we are going to have to wait until Judgment Day for the testimony of Anthony's wiener and the fish in Lake Michigan. Also, how is it Freedom of Information if everything can be redacted at the whim of a pen?

But then again I have officially given up on Washington in particular, and politics in general. When it comes to the politicians, I have come to the conclusion it is all one grand Kabuki theatre, and all the so called divisions are just a charade. I learned that in the Pro-Life movement back in the 1970's. At least back then we split into our local caucuses and actually got to meet with our local representatives. I do remember Tom Walker telling us how there was so much legislation on the agenda and we were going to push the ball forward. I was only 17 years old at the time, but I had kept a record of his speech from last year and asked him of the effects of all the bills and motions he had listed last year and the subsequent motions. Talk about a face turning redder than a June Cherry. I guess he never actually thought somebody would RECORD his spam speech of last year and hold him to account. He waffled and gagged through the rest of the presentation.

My bad was thinking Walker was a lone liar, and not part of a racket and a trend. Now, in retrospect, I can see how naive my constituency was.

Meanwhile, all through the late '70's and early '80's it was always "the lesser of two evils". Yeah, so and so supports contraception, but he wants to LIMIT first trimester abortions. GRRRRRRR.... And yet, year after year, the front line shifted, until they started talking about those horrific "partial birth abortions". That was just pure gaslighting, and by that time I realized that Washington politics was not going to stop a single abortion. Nowhere. Not ever.

Jerry Epstein became a Loose Cannon that they either eliminated or have in hiding. Does it matter. The ritual sacrifices of babies, the rapes, the perversions... all continue. Call the cops? You haev got to be kidding. The cops are in on it. Their job is to gaslight and, if necessary, prosecute victims. The reason child porn is ostensibly illegal is so that researchers cannot identify the victim and work backwards to pinpoint the traffickiing and kidnapping rings. At least back in the day they had milk cartons. I suppose they got rid of that because the chances, with smartphones and all that, is that somebody might actually recognize a picture while eating their breakfast cereal.

But Trump just bombed those "evil Muslims" in Nigeria. All the Sheeple Catholics are happy, and the world is beyond stupid.

In the Holy and Sorrowful Hearts of Jesus and Mary.

3h

"Remember, Epstein had cameras everywhere. The authorities found a lot of video in the safe in Epstein’s New York residence, but they 'lost' all that evidence."

Reminds me a lot of the photographs of Secretary of Defense James Forrestal's body after they say he fell from a 16th floor window of the Bethesda Naval Hospital where they say he was trying to hang himself with a bathrobe belt tied to a radiator under his exit window but the belt somehow "gave way."

This is from page 129 of the second edition of "The Assassination of James Forrestal"

The first set of exhibits, the 10 photographs of the body as it lay on the third floor roof were held back, as were an unknown number of photographs taken of Forrestal’s external injuries taken just prior to the autopsy. The reason given was that “...the unauthorized release of this information would result in a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy with respect to Mr. Forrestal’s surviving family members (5 U.S.C.552 (b)(6), as amended).”

The JAG office informed me that I could challenge the ruling with a formal letter sent within 60 days, and I did so, on the basis that no family member who knew him and could be counted as a loved one or a “surviving family member” was still alive (He has one grandchild who was born many years after his death.). On September 14, 2004, I finally received a response. Here is the key paragraph:

"Please be advised that these exhibits [1, 4, and 5] are missing from the original investigative report. Due to an administrative error you were informed on April 6, 2004, that these exhibits were withheld out of respect to Mr. Forrestal’s surviving family members."

It would appear to this humble observer that the Navy legal team’s initial error was tactical rather than administrative.

