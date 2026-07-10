The preliminary hearing for Tyler Robinson, accused assassin of Charlie Kirk, is underway. It’s been action packed so far, with conservative apologists claiming that grainy video showing a figure alleged to be Robinson at Utah Valley University on the day of the shooting is explosive “evidence” that he was the lone, guilty party.

As if this footage- which never shows the individual’s face clearly- wasn’t enough, witnesses reported that grieving widow Erika Kirk was seen frequently dabbing her eyes with a tissue. This is, of course, one of her signature moves, and a sure fire indication that Tyler Robinson acted alone. That’s literally what many users on X are proclaiming. Plus, she sat in the same row of seats, right next to Charlie’s parents and sister. You know, the ones she has barely mentioned in public since the assassination. And finally, Donald Trump, Jr. was there. For emotional support, I suppose. He was a great friend of Charlie’s. But then again, he used to be a great believer that the Epstein Files should be released. I don’t think Ben Shapiro was in attendance, but he might as well have been. Shapiro is, of course, the Zionist zealot that Charlie Kirk told Candace Owens he couldn’t stand. In a text she preserved. So naturally, the grieving widow Erika made Shapiro the key speaker at the first TPUSA event after the assassination.

While Israel’s Amen Corner was bragging about this being a “slam dunk” case, a few new interesting tidbits were revealed. An FBI DNA examiner testified that the DNA found on the screwdriver alleged to have been used to take apart and put together the Mauser the authorities claim was the murder weapon, was found to contain mostly DNA from Robinson’s transgender lover/roommate Lance Twiggs. He also reported that the DNA found on the towel which the gun was wrapped in when it was found in the woods, featured mostly Twiggs’ DNA. Sure, they lived together, but doesn’t this implicate Twiggs as much as Robinson? In another stunning bit of testimony, we learned that a second bullet was found on top of a different building. I guess there was only room for one patsy per rooftop? We were assured that this bullet belonged to a police officer, who of course was not identified. The bullet was not kept in evidence, and no one knows where it is. To be fair, no one knows where JFK’s brain is, either.

If that seems like an odd way to handle evidence, the authorities also found an empty holster at the scene, and didn’t save that, either. So at least they were consistent. In another parallel to the JFK assassination, where the presidential limousine was wiped clean of evidence and then flown back to Washington, D.C., and a new windshield was installed, the SUV which transported Charlie’s body to the hospital was sold at auction a month after the crime. You’re probably wondering why he was transported in an SUV. One might be just a bit suspicious that they had no ambulance or EMT on standby, at these kinds of events. After all, Charlie was engaging in what sometimes became heated exchanges with often deluded leftist students. And on this occasion, for whatever reason, he was elevated in almost a raised throne position, which had never been the case before, making him a sitting duck. Charlie’s security team was not questioned about these unusual breaches. JFK’s Secret Service detail wasn’t, either.

Much was made of the fact that a car identified as belonging to Robinson was caught on video arriving at Utah Valley University on the day of the assassination. Powerful evidence? Well yeah, except for the testimony from a police officer who said it was being driven by a bald man, with three other passengers. Why aren’t they persons of interest? Well, maybe they were some kind of Transgender Injustice League members. Speaking of Ben Shapiro, he recently admitted that Charlie’s security team was updating his own security team on the way to the hospital. That would be decidedly odd, even if Charlie wasn’t on the record as hating Ben Shapiro. Maybe the two security teams belonged to the same gym. I wouldn’t know, having never had a security team. Add all this to the crime scene being paved over almost immediately. And the fact we now know someone from TPUSA fabricated the story about a surgeon attributing the lack of an exit wound to Charlie’s miraculous neck of steel.

And yet what’s left of the MAGA faithful in the supposedly alt media thinks the case against Robinson is a “slam dunk.” They love to use that expression, almost as much as they love to say “retarded.” Meghan Kelly found all the objections from Robinson’s defense attorney to be “annoying.” Yeah, that whole attempting a defense, and making the prosecution actually prove their case thing, can be really annoying. Especially when the grieving widow Erika Kirk is front and center, with eye dabber at the ready. And you don’t want to get Meghan Kelly annoyed. We can see, by just who is buying this absurd Warren Commission-like narrative, what the future MAGA coalition will be. Absolute allegiance to Israel. Disdain for “conspiracy theories.” An emphasis on “communists,” personified by New York Mayor Mamdani. But an interchangeable emphasis on “Islam,” or “Muslims,” or “terrorists,” or “Jihadis” or “Sharia Law.” Collectively the “Woke Reich.” Personified by Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson.

You may be thinking, the new MAGA sounds a lot like the “Woke” Left they used to hate. They certainly do. They even throw in gratuitous jabs at Putin, just like most of the Left still does. Their platform will come down to support of Israel above all else. And “tax cuts,” always to those who don’t need them. An even stronger (i.e. bloated and wasteful) Military Industrial Complex. Foreign interventionism run wild. Cool flyovers. Big, beautiful fireworks. Gaudy gold plating everywhere. That’s pretty much it. And they are utterly committed to getting Tyler Robinson convicted, and then executed. It’s a “slam dunk” case! They have grainy video of someone they believe is Tyler Robinson! X is full of “influencers” promoting pure disinformation. Claiming Robinson’s family thinks he’s guilty. But Candace Owens reportedly had a source that said Robinson’s family doesn’t believe he did it. She also alleged that his father didn’t “turn him in,” and that he never confessed. No wonder they all hate Candace Owens.

They have, in fact, centered all opposition to the typically ridiculous FBI lone nut narrative on Candace Owens. True, she has been the alt media personality who has done the most research on the case, and asked the most questions. But a whole lot of us out here don’t buy this transgender love story gone wrong. Remember this exchange from the obviously scripted texts between Robinson and Lance Twiggs:

Robinson: “Why did I do it?”

Twiggs: “Yeah?!”

Tyler Robinson: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hatred can’t be negotiated with. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence behind.” Does that sound remotely natural? Who talks like that? Did they somehow get the ghost of Ed Wood to write this dialogue? A top forensic psychiatrist noted that the language used by Tyler Robinson in the texts “isn’t normal for a 22 year old.”

At the end of the third day of the hearing, Fox News reported that the grieving widow Erika Kirk and Charlie’s mother “appeared to share a tearful hug.” I’m not sure what the difference is between “appeared to share” and “shared,” but then I don’t work for Fox News. This would fly in the face of numerous YouTube videos that have suggested Charlie’s family is not on board with Erika, perhaps never liked her at all. Charlie’s sister has been alleged to be especially upset about it. She was on the verge of “going public” numerous times. Who knows? Maybe she “appeared to share a tearful hug” with the grieving widow, too. They played a tape in court of Lance Twiggs basically turning on his former transgender lover. It’s unclear if they have any tape of Robinson himself, but social media was erupting with posts about Robinson taking responsibility for the assassination. My understanding is that the sole source is Twiggs saying Robinson was claiming responsibility. And now, we have learned that investigators used an Israeli company, Cellebrite, to verify the text exchanges. What’s more reputable than an Israeli company? And with AI, who trusts anything now?

As always in these events, there were curious witnesses. Like Sarah Tewell, the young blonde girl who couldn’t stop smiling, while inaccurately describing seeing Charlie shot in the chest. Candace talked about her, but didn’t stress the inappropriate smiling. I mean, you can’t really have a high profile tragedy now without at least one inappropriately smiling witness. The video of this interview appears to have been disappeared. We saw this happen with the most outrageous witness interviews in the Gabby Giffords case, Sandy Hook, the Parkland shooting, and others. Then there was the young guy who was recounting how he saw Charlie get hit, that was rudely interrupted by a man with a TPUSA shirt on. Rudely as in physically. The young guy shouted, “Get off me!” I doubt that one made Fox News. One bit of information we learned in this hearing was that there was an autopsy done on Charlie Kirk. That would seem to be a given for any homicide victim, but there was no information about that for nearly a year, and some indication that an autopsy wasn’t done. This resulted in countless tweets on X ridiculing Candace Owens for her exploding mic theory.

Has Tyler Robinson confessed to the shooting? That’s what every new MAGA influencer claims. Or do we believe Candace Owens, the official critic of the official theory? Candace said last September, “First and foremost, [The feds] acknowledge that he has never confessed to this crime and is still pleading innocence on the shooting…I was told that he was ‘bewildered’ by the idea that he carved casings. He does not dispute the fact that it is his gun at all but Tyler is not exactly a gun enthusiast…The reason that he has that gun in the first place is because it is a custom-made family heirloom; Tyler is the firstborn son so he inherited it.” Candace also claimed that her source quoted Robinson as saying “what messages?” in regards to the very Hollywoodish text exchange with his transgender lover Lance Twiggs, and that he “has no idea where those messages came from [and the source] believes that they are therefore entirely fictionalized.” Yeah, a lot of us think that, too.

The notion that Robinson turned himself in originated when a family friend, who was naturally a former detective, helpfully “informed the family that Tyler had been identified as the shooter. He recognized him and gives them the heads up…and the way in which [Tyler] got arrested, or rather turned himself in, was because that family friend told him, ‘either you turn yourself in and everything is peaceable, or the SWAT team could come in here and arrest you and things could get crazy.’” Candace’s source reported that Robinson insisted he’d never been on the Utah Valley University campus. If those grainy photos and video produced by the prosecution are legitimate, this would demonstrate that Robinson, or the source, was lying, at least about that. Candace went on to say Robinson’s parents didn’t publicly defend him because “I’m told that it’s because the feds told them that if they spoke out, their lives could be at risk, and they convinced the family to go into witness protection.” Makes sense to me.

TPUSA cameraman Terryl Farnsworth suspiciously removed the camera that was directly behind Charlie at the time of the assassination. Immediately after the shooting. He supposedly turned it in to law enforcement, but it was subsequently discovered that he took the SD card out of the camera and put it on a flash drive, before giving the flash drive to law enforcement. Why not just give the SD card? Officer Christopher Bagley’s body cam conveniently stopped working just as he reached the rooftop. During the preliminary hearing, there was testimony that Tyler Robinson met with TPUSA officials on the day of the assassination. By the state’s own admission, Robinson was in custody by 6:25 pm on September 11. So who forged the Discord messages left in his name between 7:57 and 8:57 pm that night? Robinson’s phone and other electronic devices had been confiscated and placed into evidence. The questions are everywhere, and make a mockery of the “slam dunk” mantra.

Note that the satirical meme above is not meant to imply that anyone with TPUSA, or Erika Kirk herself, was involved in the assassination of Charlie Kirk. But this is all in the record. A lot of it came out in the preliminary hearing, in spite of the show trial atmosphere. The one thing that appeared to have changed in Charlie’s life around the time of the assassination was his stance on Israel. TPUSA had been a strident Zionist outfit. Charlie’s debates with college students were always argued from a pro-Israel stance. That was clearly changing, as can be seen in videotaped interviews Charlie did with Meghan Kelly, Ben Shapiro, and others. Forget Candace Owens. It’s not like everyone else accepts this lone-nut theory but her. I understand that our controlled media, our prosecutors, our clueless juries, and our inadequate defense attorneys don’t seem to value, or even remember, the concept of presumed innocence. The general public wants convictions, and they want them now. They lust for the death penalty.

We have the startling claim by the defense that the bullet fragment removed from Charlie’s body couldn’t be matched to the alleged murder weapon. In response, the FBI is conducting a second analysis. If at first you don’t succeed. Remember, it took the Dallas Police and FBI several attempts before they “found” Oswald’s prints on the rifle. Sure, they seem to have broken into the funeral home to get them. One point that won’t be brought up at the hearing is the location of Charlie Kirk’s grave. It has not been disclosed. If that sounds bizarre, you’re probably anti-Semitic. So we have evidence that the bullet didn’t come from the supposed weapon. If the bullet doesn’t fit, you must acquit. Where’s Johnnie Cochrane when you need him? We have eyewitness testimony that someone else was driving Robinson’s car on the day of the assassination, with other passengers. Chain of possession holes. Crime scene destroyed. Evidence not preserved. Let’s be kind and call it reasonable doubt.