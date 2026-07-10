"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Realist's avatar
Realist
3d

Those who own and control the United States are without souls. They have turned what had so much potential into the most corrupt and evil nation on Earth.

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23 replies by Donald Jeffries and others
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
3d

Tyler Robinson didn't take out Charlie Kirk. Don't we remember how many people Bannon had on his show saying Tyler wasn't the one. Even a Navy Seal said Tyler wasn't that experienced.

Another Kabuki Theatre that we aren't believing.

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