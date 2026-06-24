"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Wirth's avatar
Brian Wirth
1d

Yeah, great essay, Don. You hit all of the points. "Murrica" is done in. Stick a fork in her. It's a damn shame. There are too many bottom feeders and craven politicians and traitorous judges to turn this thing around.

The speed of the world wide web and the faceless social media have accelerated the decline of civility. Even on your substack, people are called names from others who don't even use their right names. Pitiful.

Have a good and safe Independence Day and enjoy the memories.

Reply
Share
25 replies by Donald Jeffries and others
MKUltrapangolin's avatar
MKUltrapangolin
1d

I sometimes want to buy a remote hill somewhere and let the world move on while I read, pray, meditate and repent and ignore everything but nature.

Reply
Share
6 replies
214 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Donald Jeffries · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture