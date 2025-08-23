Recently, I looked up the official population numbers for America 2.0. Even with birth rates plummeting at warp speed, some 57.8 percent of the populace remains White. I was actually astonished at this figure. One gets the distinct impression that Whites are already a minority, a situation gleefully forecast and anticipated by the elite.

The picture above reveals a reality that once existed, albeit not to such an idealized extent, not that long ago in this country. White people were large and in charge. America was a Patriarchy, run by White men. Whites were visible everywhere, from the guy who pumped your gas (there was no “self serve” in that full service era) to the clerk at any retail store to the president of every company. Every job paid a living wage, and nearly every job was done by a White person. Over 89 percent of Americans were White in 1960. Every year, the White percentage drops, and the nonwhite percentage rises. It’s about the most obvious trend one could imagine. But still, despite the anti-White propaganda and the phenomenon of self-hating Whites, we remain a large majority of the population. So what do we do other than vacation?

Now, in my own very quiet suburban neighborhood, things often resemble the 1950s. It’s overwhelmingly White, and not a single person seems compelled to ever “keep it real.” But they are mostly older Whites, many of whom bought these houses new in the late 1970s. Back when Whites were still starting families. Those children have long grown, leaving a lot of gray haired retirees wandering around their gardens, or anxiously awaiting the arrival of the mail (which is always delivered by a “person of color”). You’ll see lonely copies of the Washington Post at the end of their driveways. Only old people still read the newspaper. But some of them are still young enough to be in the workforce. That’s the question that intrigues me. Who do they work for? They must be doing pretty well financially, to live in this neighborhood. Do they all work from home? Are they all “consultants” who don’t get to experience a commute?

Recently, I’ve spent far more time than I’d like, visiting three different loved ones in hospitals, rehab centers, and nursing homes. Walking through any of them is a surreal experience. Virtually the entire staffs at all these places is nonwhite, consisting largely of African immigrants. Not a single attractive young White nurse, the kind that filled the hospital I worked in back in the mid-1970s. Did White girls just stop becoming nurses? It was a very prestigious job, and paid extremely well. Even the doctors are almost all nonwhite. No more brusque White guys in white coats, with stethoscopes hanging around their necks. Now it’s nonwhite guys who struggle to speak English. And you see less of them. Several times, we didn’t see a single doctor while spending six hours or more at one of these dark, depressing facilities. And if you thought it was hard getting a hot White nurse to come help you, try ringing for a nonwhite nurse.

Well, I do live in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, so I’ve always known lots of government workers. Beltway bandits. So, maybe that’s where all the White people work now? Try again. The DMV? Don’t make me laugh. When I had to represent the interests of my brother in person at a local Social Security office, there wasn’t a White employee in sight. I haven’t had to actually visit any other government agencies lately, but I’ve telephoned a bunch of them. And again, the phones are always answered by a rude, obviously Black woman. Yeah, I know it’s “racist” to suggest that one can determine the race of a person by their usage of crude Ebonics. I have had many family members working for the government, and some still do. But they’re all approaching retirement age. Odds are they will be replaced by a member of the 42.2 percent of the population that isn’t White. The math just doesn’t add up, unless we’re going full Common Core. The Whites have to work somewhere.

I go to the grocery store on the rare occasions my Hall of Fame wife shopper isn’t available. I see a lot of diversity in the staffs. But oddly, the shoppers are always almost all White . So what employers are providing them with the wherewithal to afford all the wildly overpriced items in the aisles? But you’ll at least see a few Whites, usually oldsters, still working at grocery stores. Other retail stores? Forget it. You can still be waited on by White servers at the restaurants I go to, but the staffs at all these places are becoming increasingly “diverse.” When I have to go the local AT&T store, to get my latest upgrade or ask inanely for some advice on how to use some feature on my “smart” phone, the person assisting me is always nonwhite. And someone who is a caricature of the character Apu on The Simpsons is going to be behind the counter at every convenience store. I understand the show actually eliminated poor Apu, as he was considered stereotypical. But undeniably a very accurate stereotype.

I have never been waited on by a White teller at my regular bank. Ever. How about construction? I recall lots of strapping young White guys who worked construction during the summer, because it paid very well and helped them stay in shape. But that was the 1970s, in a galaxy far, far away from here. As I drive around my area, I am constantly dealing with lane closures, accompanied by signs warning drivers that there is “Road Work Ahead.” When you see any evidence of this road work, it consists of nonwhites in yellow jackets, holding signs that say “slow” or “stop.” Not a strapping White guy in sight. I have only faint hopes of ever seeing one of these “diverse” crews actually performing any “road work.” I can see that the roads continue to be cracked and full of pot holes. Perhaps their real assignment is to make sure the roads don’t turn “racist.” That was, after all, one of our former beloved president Joe Biden’s primary concerns. At any rate, they’re being paid for something.

How about good old telemarketing? The black hole where people who couldn’t find work used to go. Nope, not there either. Those who are bothering you to buy something you don’t want or need will now almost always be someone with a thick Indian accent, comically given an American name like “Kyle” to make you think they’re from this country. And when you call for say, cable service, you’ll almost always get these same Indians with fake English names, and you’ll struggle to understand them. I think that’s the point, to have government agencies choose rude Black women to “help” you, and for companies to select outsourced foreign visa workers to “help” customers with their cable, phone, and other warranty questions. You’d think that a company would want someone who represents them on the phone to be exemplary in every way. Or at least somewhat like the White women who used to be receptionists. Receptionists have gone the way of the dodo.

Maybe it’s just my area. I don’t have any reason to go to CIA or FBI or Homeland Security headquarters, for instance, so it’s possible those agencies are stacked with White employees. But if one judges by local media, all across this country, again one would think that Whites are a rarely seen, tiny minority. Like Jews, for instance. Who, of course, are often visible and even more often found behind the scenes in positions of real power. I don’t watch the news much at all, but whenever I happen to pass by the television when my wife is checking the weather or something, or I’m trapped in an office or business where the television is on some news channel, I’m struck by the dearth of Whites onscreen, especially White males. Even the wannabe actresses that used to dominate the screen at every network, are becoming scarce. When a hot girl can’t become a Victoria’s Secret model any longer, because they’re pushing “Plus” size acceptance, what are they supposed to do? Well, there’s always Only Fans.

During these past few months of encounters with medical facilities, I’ve had to visit my old employer, Inova Health. I worked at that hospital for many years, and I literally don’t recognize it any longer. Stranger in a strange land. Walking through the endless hallways, you’ll encounter a staff that is probably 75 percent nonwhite. I’ve also had to drive through my old romping grounds of Falls Church and Annandale, the places where I grew up. It all looks like conquered territory now. The people in traditional Middle Eastern garb crossing the roads. It’s like being at a bizarro toga party. The signs over businesses that are in Korean, Vietnamese, Spanish, anything but English. All that’s missing are foreign flags planted in victory. This was an invasion from within. And it was orchestrated by White leaders (yes, many of them Jews who don’t consider themselves White), and enabled by a docile, unthinking White citizenry.

But this doesn’t explain the missing White workers. After all, we shockingly remain nearly 60 percent of the population. That’s contradicted by everything we know regarding corporate America, government agencies, and especially our media. I’ve met too many White men, that have unclear positions, often working independently, which pay them exceedingly well. I don’t know that they do exactly. Perhaps there’s something to this “White Privilege” thing, and I need to figure out how to exercise mine. Maybe they’re all Realtors, insurance salesmen, or selling some other product, with lots of free time on their hands. Maybe they all do the “flipping” houses thing. Or are among the tiny group that prospers from Amway and other pyramid schemes. They say that limited hangout podcaster Patrick Bet David made his fortune in a pyramid scheme. When you appear to be living well, that’s all that counts, I guess.

All those retail establishments, and I do mean all of them, now require job applicants to take a pointless, lengthy online test where the answers are ambiguous and subject to interpretation. I took one years ago, for Kmart, just to see how I’d do. Not surprisingly, I didn’t do well. Not that I’d ever work for Kmart, or Walmart, or the increasingly common Hmart Asian grocery stores. But if I had to, apparently I wouldn’t qualify. So, if an admitted underachiever like me, but with a 135 IQ, doesn’t qualify for those kinds of menial, low paying retail jobs, how do the largely nonwhite staffs qualify? How do they possibly pass those annoying tests, especially if they don’t understand English well? Maybe I’m being a snob, and they’re all actually smarter than me. They could have average IQs of 140 for all I know. Call me racist (again), but I don’t think that’s very likely. You can judge some things about a book by its cover.

Perhaps some “race norming” is going on there? For those that don’t know, it was revealed probably forty years ago that the government at least had been manipulating the scores on the admission tests for police officers, firefighters, and other government jobs for a long time. They simply compared Black applicants exclusively to other Black applicants, for instance. So if a Black job seeker scored a 75 on the test, but the average Black score was 65, then he was moved ahead of a White applicant who scored a 90, if the average White score was 95. That’s just one underreported aspect of Affirmative Action, which has now been rebranded as DEI, as if that is any better, or different at all. I don’t care what anybody says, if you struggle with English, you’re not passing any of these tests, let alone any college admissions test. There is only one explanation; nonwhite applicants are getting some help from someone.

This is all, of course, an essential part of the Great Replacement. You have to deny the evidence of your own eyes and ears to dismiss the notion that White Americans are being replaced by nonwhites. All government agencies, and every business left standing in the country, are openly, and often viciously anti-White, especially to White males. But that still doesn’t explain how nearly 60 percent of the population has become so invisible in so many places. This is all the more mysterious as that nearly 60 percent is heavily concentrated in an older demographic. Yes, there are lots of White retirees, but there still must be a whole lot of Whites in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, who have to survive somehow. They can’t all be homeless, or trust fund heirs. I see plenty of Whites on the road, usually driving cars that aren’t cheap, going somewhere. You’ll find them plentiful on the roadways at 11 am on a Wednesday, or any other time outside of rush hour. Where are they all going? What are they all doing?

Your experience may be different. I would imagine that in Wyoming, or in much of what is referred to now as Flyover Country, you can find Whites working in stores, and restaurants, and perhaps even local government agencies. I’m confident readers will let me know if this is the case. Perhaps Whites have become so accustomed to being background players, cheering on magical Black athletes and entertainers, or DEI police chiefs and local politicians, that they have gone beyond being wallflowers, and have taken refuge in their inexplicably large homes. Just be careful what you say in seclusion, behind those walls. A literal Big Brother may not be listening, but your “smart” devices are. So don’t complain about automated menus, or phone service reps with Indian accents, or obnoxious Black women being the first line of contact for every government agency. I wonder if DOGE looked into that.

The quote by “anti-Racist activist” Tim Wise above says it all. And, of course, he’s Jewish. What else could he be? How obvious does this have to get? Massive nonwhite migration into formerly traditionally White countries. Young White males and females encouraged to hate each other. The near end of dating. Millions of involuntarily celibate White males. Fewer and fewer marriages, and even fewer White babies being born. But again, there’s that substantial number of Whites left standing, as cultural collateral damage. I want to know how they’re coping. So I seek them out, on my rare excursions outside of my neighborhood. I should start asking the younger White adults in my neighborhood about their employment status. They could well get angry about this. Who knows? I could be charged with a hate crime, or yet another thought crime, merely for questioning. But this inquiring mind wants to know.