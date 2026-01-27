Much of the country is dealing with severe cold and snow as I write this. In Virginia, we were hit with close to a foot or so of snow, but the sleet and freezing rain that fell for hours, and coated the top of it, really made things precarious. It’s like walking on a frozen pond, only every few steps your boot caves through to the ground.

For the first thirty years or more of my life, I never worried much about the weather. As a kid, you hope for snow so you can miss school, and sled down hills. I hated it when my games were rained out, but otherwise the weather was something you talked about when you couldn’t think of anything else. Then came a blizzard in 1993, where we lost power for five days. I have lived in the same county since I was three years old. I’ve only seen the sights a girl can see from Brooklyn Heights. But we never lost power in all those years, from snow or ice. The electricity might go off for a few hours in a thunderstorm, but that was the extent of it. Days, or incomprehensibly weeks without power was something no one even considered. Then, about 15 years ago, a thunderstorm they called a “Derecho” took out power here for a week. I had never heard of a Derecho before, and there hasn’t been one since. I don’t believe there is such a thing as a Derecho. But the public just nodded and lit more candles.

Before this new “historic” storm, we received an email from Dominion, our trusty power company. The email read, in part: “With freezing rain, sleet, and snow expected later tonight and continuing into Sunday, Virginia is bracing for a significant winter storm. Being prepared for the potential of power outages during extreme cold is critically important for your safety. Heavy ice accumulation, severe damage to trees and power lines, and difficult travel conditions could prolong power restoration over multiple days. We encourage you to continue preparing for the possibility of multi-day service disruptions.” As my friend John Barbour likes to say, FANtastic! This is the stage we’ve reached in the twilight years of our formerly First World country. The power companies now tell you, ahead of time, to expect power outages, perhaps for days. I guess they have little confidence in their staff. Well, to be fair, they’re dealing with power grids that haven’t been updated in over 60 years. With Chinese sensors.

I sent back this snappy reply to Dominion: “As someone who has lived in Fairfax County for well over 60 years, I’d like to know why any of us should ‘expect’ power outages in a snowstorm. Until the 1990s, we NEVER experienced any power outages due to blizzards, ice storms, etc. Only occasional power outages for a few hours at most during thunderstorms. Why are you unable to guarantee the power will stay on in potentially deadly cold weather? Many of us now have underground lines, which we didn’t have in the 1960s and 1970s, when the power NEVER went off due to snow or ice. And when it does go down, why does it take you so long to restore it? Why do we see trucks still in your parking lot, as was the case in 2016? Older people are especially vulnerable in this kind of cold weather. They didn’t have to worry about that 50 years ago. Please explain.” Shocking as it may seem, no one replied to my blistering complaint. They never respond to my blistering complaints.

I was fully anticipating that we’d lose power. After all, they named this storm Fern. Now, once they name a storm, you know it’s going to be bad. And with the temperature well below freezing for the next week, any power outage could be deadly for old and/or infirm people. Old and infirm people had it much better a half century ago, when the thought never crossed their minds that they might be stuck inside their homes without heat or electricity. With half of America using BiPAP machines to sleep at night, think of the havoc resulting from all those people not being able to plug them in. Those who depend on devices like dialysis machines are out of luck in these severe storms. “Continue preparing!” Stay safe! As the AI bot that takes my $7 for parking every time I visit my niece in the hospital likes to say, “Have a healthy day!” Have you had your flu shot? Are you fully boostered against any new “COVID” outbreaks? That will keep you warm. That will keep the lights on.

This is just another indication of how little those who run things in our sputtering society care about the people. Especially the most vulnerable ones. You might even call the sick and elderly “marginalized.” Evidently, they did care about the most vulnerable citizens 60 years ago, because at least in my area none of them froze to death in their homes during a severe storm. Which would have had no name back then. Just a plain anonymous and organic storm. I grew up in a house that backed to 250 acres of woods. I never saw a single tree struck by lightning in the nineteen years I lived there. Now, with virtually every storm, trees come crashing down, often on someone’s house. Big branches are blown everywhere, usually conveniently blocking off some road. None of that exciting stuff happened when I was a kid. Maybe modern trees are wimpier. The trees in my day were tough. And we had a lot of trees. Well, I guess you have to expect a storm with a name to just be stronger.

Seriously, no one else but me seems to be noticing these things. When a big tree crashes into someone’s bedroom window, no one acts surprised. No one questions why they never crashed into someone’s house back in the day. And, of course, it’s in bad taste for a rabble rouser like me to bring it up. What, am I going to say, “How could that have happened? It never did back in the 1970s,” to the distraught residents? During that “Derecho” week long power outage, I would drive around, without seeing a single power company truck anywhere. Shouldn’t they have had every possible lineman out there, and shouldn’t we have seen trucks everywhere? Instead, some intrepid souls posted, on the now defunct Fairfax Underground web site, about driving by Dominion’s headquarters, and seeing their parking lot full of utility vehicles. During a time when thousands were without electricity. For days. What kind of an emergency were they waiting for? Were they too cheap to pay overtime?

Maybe it’s just my area. But I find that hard to believe, since I live in one of the wealthiest counties in the country. Sure, I’m one of the poorest residents in this very wealthy county, but members of Congress live here. Powerful members of the Washington Press Corps. live here. Now, that doesn’t stop us from having Banana Republic-style, pothole filled streets and overgrown median strips, but you’d think they would want to keep the power on for the Washington, D.C. elite. Well, they probably all have impressive backup generators. Even I, a lowly community college dropout, managed to buy a small generator which would definitely help in a power outage. Maybe it’s part of the deal they agree to; great wealth, unimaginable perks, but you’ll be saddled with our Third World infrastructure. If you complain about it, you’ll wind up as a Walmart greeter. Otherwise, why wouldn’t congressmen who drive on these same crumbling roads I do, demand that they be repaired and upgraded?

I grew up next to the Capitol Beltway. I watched it being built, and used to play at the construction site. In those days, little kids could do that, and somehow didn’t maim themselves in the process. I also never ran into a single child “predator,” even though I would ride a few miles away from my home to play at parks or friends’ houses. That’s as vulnerable as it gets. Even “marginalized.” A pedophile could have grabbed me and had me across two state lines before my parents even knew I was missing. Maybe I was too fat to attract them. It seems like all the predators were in hiding, like the trees which refused to crash into people’s houses or block roadways. They’re all out of the closet now, in America 2.0. And not a single “Derecho” in sight. And what about the tsunamis? When I first heard about the devastating tsunami in 2004, the word was foreign to me. I thought it had something to do with Pokemon. Apparently, tsunamis had been a thing throughout history. I half suspected they made up the word in 2004.

We certainly seem to have had a lot of severe weather (usually breathlessly reported as “historic”) in recent years, which just coincidentally started once the first efforts into geoengineering the weather began. HAARP was a top secret facility in Alaska, devoted to “studying” the weather, but they wouldn’t let Jesse Ventura into the facility when he visited them for his Tru TV Conspiracy Theory show. Nikola Tesla claimed to have invented an earthquake machine. Lyndon B. Johnson once said, “He who controls the weather, will control the world.” Now, let’s say hypothetically that our corrupt and incompetent leaders have found a way to manipulate the weather. Does anyone think these utter evildoers would use that technology to blow rain clouds over drought areas? To steer hurricanes out to sea? If they had gotten ahold of Tesla’s research, is it beyond belief to imagine them creating the Haiti earthquake in 2010? You know, the one that was intertwined with the Clinton Foundation?

I’m certainly no meteorologist, but I do know that these “experts” seem to be wrong about the weather quite a bit. It’s almost like it might work just as well to stick your head out of the window. I liked the old weathermen, like aspiring comic David Letterman, or jolly Willard Scott, who got his start in the field by portraying Bozo the Clown. I think you could get better ratings by hiring cute non-meteorologists in bikinis to giggle and point at the invisible map. It’s nice to poke fun at these “meteorologists” who put up “extended day forecasts” that are wrong, and change daily. But it’s no fun to be hit by a Winter Storm Fern, or a Tropical Storm LaQuesia, or a Hurricane Jamal. Just kidding about the last two names. These severe weather events are racist, and never go by names that are associated with “persons of color.” There I go being just as racist as the storms. There are lots of Danish girls named LaQuesia, and Scottish boys named Jamal. Diversity is our strength.

What makes these severe weather events even worse is the giddy reaction of not only the well paid “meteorologists” and local news anchors, but the fact the general public gets excited about them as well. They look forward to them, and the more severe, the better. Category 5, baby! I don’t know, maybe they don’t have to shovel a snow like this one, where it’s as hard as a rock. Maybe they all have powerful generators that leave them with full internet and television, even if those “expected” outages occur. Why is any adult happy to see a big snowfall? They aren’t letting you out of school. You’ll probably have to drive to your crappy job, over streets that are sure to be inadequately treated and plowed. Are you still laughing when the “expected” outage occurs, sitting in the dark, in 9 degree weather? Is it still “cool” and funny to brag about how deep the snow is then? Nothing demonstrates human stupidity more than the exhilaration adults feel over such a cold and messy inconvenience.

I was there in 2010 for “Snowmageddon,” the colorful name given one of these “historic” modern weather events. I was stuck in my car for two hours, while the entire Capitol Beltway ground to a halt because of two inches of snow. Well, I mean if you’re going to call it Snowmageddon, people are going to panic, even at the sight of two inches of snow. I saw innumerable befuddled Asian drivers “stuck” when they could easily have turned the wheel the right way, and taken their place further up the line. Not to racially profile anyone. Not to claim Asians are notoriously bad drivers. At any rate, this was far different from the circa 1971 true blizzard, when a couple of feet of snow didn’t impact our warmth and safety whatsoever, in my parents’ small but solid brick rambler. Now, to be fair, there really weren’t any Asians here yet, to become befuddled and stuck in the road, but still I didn’t notice any non-Asians being stuck anywhere. But then again, they actually plowed the roads back then.

The long forgotten Charles Dudley Warner once said, “Everyone complains about the weather, but no one does anything about it.” It looks like our evil rulers have done something about it. With their devious geoengineering, they have normalized extreme weather events. And no one notices how they handle such situations. Look at Hurricane Katrina, when some “crazy” residents claimed the cops were shooting people, and that the government sabotaged the dams. Last year, FEMA, which is useless in any emergency and invisible in non-emergencies, prevented good Samaritans from helping victims. And whatever really happened in Hawaii, whether there were DEWs deployed or not, the authorities at the very least hindered rescue efforts. Have the residents of East Palestine, Ohio recovered yet? Is the water clean yet in Flint, Michigan? Is the power fully back yet in Puerto Rico? Whether the crisis is real or geoengineered, those tasked to do so hinder rather than help in relief efforts.

There are so many things we used to be able to do. Like go to the moon, for instance. Or salt, sand, and then thoroughly plow snow covered roads, including side streets. Now, they don’t do side streets. And we’re told this has always been the case. Oceana has always been at war with Eurasia. Except I was there. And it was far different. The streets were plowed as they should be. The power stayed on as it was “expected” to. Sturdy old trees didn’t fall over in thunderstorms. Huge branches didn’t find their way to the busiest roads, where they could back up traffic even further. Derechos and tsunamis were unheard of. It wasn’t just Mussolini who kept the trains running on time. Our leaders were corrupt back then, but they were competent. No child or old person should have to live in fear that they will be plunged into a freezing darkness during the next snowfall. There is no excuse for this now routine incompetence. Is no one else noticing this, in the once greatest and still wealthiest country in the world?