Note: sorry to confuse readers with two posts in one day. I’m posting this piece by my friend Philip Henry, since he doesn’t have a Substack.

It’s been 250 years since this nation’s founders, labeled terrorists by the Crown, pledged their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honors to each other in their bloody but successful fight for freedom from tyrannical rule. Many were lost and much was sacrificed in the War for Independence.

Each year Americans celebrate July 4th with cookouts, concerts and fireworks. July 4th, Independence Day, is not only a day of celebration but a day of remembrance and appreciation. Many view it as a day to show one’s patriotism.

A patriot is a person who loves his or her country rather than someone who willingly subjugates himself or herself to its government. A patriot is one who will provide a check on that government and, when out of line, hold it accountable to his or her fellow countrymen. Be a patriot.

Freedom isn’t free is not simply sending America’s sons and daughters off to fight in foreign lands. Freedom isn’t free also involves participatory citizenship here at home. Fight for freedom.

Celebrate today, yes, but let it be a day of remembrance and appreciation as well. Take time today to read the Declaration of Independence of July 4. 1776. Read the first ten amendments to the United States Constitution, otherwise known as the Bill of Rights, signed into law on March 4, 1789. Check it against where and what we are today. Give it some thought.

Note: The author endorses and encourages sharing and reposting of this article

Declaration of Independence: A Transcription

https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript

The Bill of Rights: A Transcription

https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/bill-of-rights-transcript