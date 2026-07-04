"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Just Sayn's avatar
Just Sayn
2d

I suggest reading the 16th and 17th amendments as those are the destruction of state control of the Senate, and the theft of your income. A patriot doesn't fight foreign wars for bankers and foreign oligarchs. They fight to free Americans from an overbearing government. That is the true purpose of the 2nd amendment.

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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
2d

"Participatory citizenship" -- I like that phrase.

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