The events of the past few days should have convinced any remaining doubters; our government is insufferably, indubitably corrupt. Tip of the hat to Leo Gorcey’s “Mugs” character on the old East Side Kids films for popularizing “indubitably.” It’s a good word. At any rate, these are real monsters, with less principles than mob bosses.

When Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, looking like terrified schoolboys in the principal’s office, insisted that Jeffrey Epstein actually did kill himself, Donald Trump lost a significant portion of his base. I think. Bongino muttered, like a witness trying to avoid a torture-induced confession, that “I’ve seen the file.” And now, to the shock of his remaining MAGA faithful, Trump’s Justice Department announced in an unsigned memo, that “This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.” So, exactly what “file” did Bongino see? The evidence that the government explains was “lost” after it was found in a safe at Epstein’s sprawling New York pad? The one that contained lots of videotapes?

Attorney General Pam Bondi had assured us, a few months ago, that the Epstein List was “on her desk.” More chillingly, Bondi claimed that the FBI was reviewing the Epstein Files, and “There are tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn, and there are hundreds of victims.” Wow. Tens of thousands? That Bondi sure has an active imagination. Now, it’s a bit surrealistic hearing this from someone who has the persona of a 59 year old cheerleader, if any high school would permit such a thing. She also famously stated that she had received a “truckload” of documents on the Epstein case, after she’d been “misled” by the FBI. Truckloads. Hundreds of victims. “No credible evidence.” FBI director Kash Patel had vowed to release everything related to Jeffrey Epstein. He also promised to revamp the FBI, and move it away from Washington, calling it a part of the Deep State. Instead, he’s building a new shiny headquarters in D.C. Welcome to the Deep State, Kash.

Jeffrey Epstein is one of the more shadowy characters in recent history. His path to billionaire/sex trafficker status began with a job as a math teacher at the private Dalton School in New York. He was hired by school president Donald Barr, father of the Bush crime family loyalist and Trump’s second Attorney General. As with many of the rich and famous, there is a huge, unexplained gap in Epstein’s resume here. I detailed some of these gaps in my book Survival of the Richest. Epstein went from math teacher to billionaire very quickly. He was fast tracked by someone. “Installed,” as Jason Whitlock calls it. You can’t really blame him for switching careers. Flying celebrities on a Lolita Express to a Lolita Island has to be more exciting than algebra and trigonometry. Hobnobbing with the likes of Trump, Bill Clinton, Oprah, and Prince Andrew, to name just a few glittering names from the now non-list.

The List that does not exist. I asked before, just what kind of “list” is this? Did Epstein write down all the famous names who had sought his services, and by that I mean his status as a high class pimp for underage girls, to satisfy his ego? Frank Sinatra supposedly kept a list of his famous female conquests in his dressing room, to entertain his show biz pals. Or, more likely, was the list related to Epstein blackmailing these rich and famous comrades? Is this what was on those “lost” videos from Epstein’s safe? One rarely mentioned close confidante of Epstein’s was former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who was a frequent visitor at properties owned by Epstein, including those where his stable of underage girls was housed. Barak’s name was on the Epstein Lists that appeared online. Remember, last year a judge ordered that this List be released. The one that we are now told doesn’t exist. Never existed.

One of Epstein’s many girlfriends alleged that he boasted of working for the Mossad. Their alleged “handler” claimed that both Epstein and his Girl Friday Ghislaine Maxwell worked for the Israeli spy agency. Ari Ben-Menashe made the allegations in his book Epstein: Dead Men Tell no Tales. Ben-Menashe had supposedly been the Mossad handler for Ghislaine’s father Robert Maxwell, a powerful publisher who would be found floating naked and dead in the ocean. As Ben-Menashe colorfully put it, “fucking a fourteen-year-old girl is a crime. And he was taking photos of politicians fucking fourteen-year-old girls—if you want to get it straight. They [Epstein and Maxwell] would just blackmail people, they would just blackmail people like that.” Ben-Menashe was charged in the U.S. for arms dealing, but a jury acquitted him in 1990, after accepting his defense that he was acting on behalf of Israel.

Not that long ago, I wrote a Substack article, lamenting the sudden death of Virginia Giuffre, perhaps the most vocal of all of Epstein’s trafficking victims. If you recall, within less than a month, she went from being photographed with a very bruised face, reporting that she only had a brief time to live after being involved in an auto accident with a school bus, to speculation that the injuries couldn’t have come from what was described as a minor fender bender, to allegations that she was mentally disturbed, to her purported suicide. I quoted her tweet to Elon Musk, just before the 2024 election, expressing her desire to talk to him about everything she knew regarding Epstein and his list of now imaginary clients. Orwellian unpersons. At the start of their recent feud, Musk charged that the Epstein List hadn’t been released because Trump’s name was on it. Musk tweeted yesterday, “How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won't release the Epstein files?" Good question.

Probably 99% of the MAGA faithful believe that Epstein was providing “services” to the likes of Bill Clinton and half of Hollywood. But only a few think that Trump could have partaken of this Lolita for Hire business. There are many pictures of Trump, sometimes with Melania, laughing it up with Epstein. They sure look like they’re close chums. Trump once said as much, and noted how Epstein likes women almost as much as he does, and “some of them are on the younger side.” But the MAGA faithful believes that a morally outraged Trump threw Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago once he found out what he was up to. Apparently all those females “on the younger side” didn’t arouse his suspicions. I imagine if you went to a private island, and there were a preponderance of underage, scantily clad girls romping about, you might at least question it. There are no Chuckie Cheeses for nubile teens. With no parents allowed.

Along with the unsigned memo, the government now suddenly produced video footage taken from outside Epstein’s cell, on the night he supposedly killed himself. It’s from an odd angle, and one minute is strangely missing. Of course, it shows no one entering his cell. What else could it show? Nothing to see here. What needs to be explained is the fact that we had been previously told the security cameras weren’t working the night Epstein left this vale of tears. You know, like they weren’t working at Sandy Hook Elementary, or Parkland High School, or at any other mass shooting event. It was reported many times that these cameras weren’t recording on the night in question. And, in addition, the two guards assigned to watch Epstein, fell asleep on the job. Well, it’s stressful to keep lookout over someone that everyone suspects will be murdered. It’s better just to get some rest. I’m sure some intrepid reporter will bring this contradiction up. That’s the beauty of having a free and independent press.

Going full Trumpenstein, our president responded to a softball question about Epstein by angrily saying, "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years. Are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable. I can't believe you're asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, when we're having some of the greatest success, and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration." At the same press conference, Pam Bondi stated that some of the video would never be released because it was child pornography. “Never going to be released,” she declared, without specifying whether this was the same child pornography she’d mentioned earlier, that included Jeffrey Epstein, or some other garden variety style child pornography that is curiously often found in the Pentagon, Microsoft, and presumably the Justice Department.

With this ridiculous answer, on top of his Justice Department’s Oceana-style proclamation that “there never was an Epstein List,” Trumpenstein may well have ended the movement he was assigned to lead. I read a bunch of comments on X, and while a surprising number of blind loyalists remain, the majority of the people understand the message behind this. We are not going to hold anyone in the Big Club responsible for anything. We are all above the law. Keep peddling your conspiracy theories. We’ll keep silencing witnesses. Already, the Trump bots are out there, chanting, “It was never about the Epstein List!” Mark Levin, with his yarmulke worn tighter than ever, angrily snorted, “Those people aren’t MAGA!” He meant those of us who wanted to see the truth exposed about this mysterious math teacher turned billionaire sex trafficker, and his illustrious clientele. That’s probably “anti-Semitic.”

At this point, after going down these rabbit holes for some fifty years, nothing should surprise me. But the outright brazen nature of this does. If my premise about Trump being an actor wasn’t right, then how else do we explain this? This is Oceana-has-always-been-at-war-with-Eurasia territory. A real politician would at least feign concern over his voting base. And, of course, some of his sycophants are trotting out theories as absurd as the “Russiagate” nonsense devised by Hillary to take down Trump. For which no one has been prosecuted. Alex Jones shed tears of disbelief, and had Judge Joe Brown on air to concoct a Q-style theory that Trump himself had possession of the Epstein List and was holding it back for well…4D chess reasons. Every single supporter of Trump should be irate over this. The Democrats are supposedly demanding the List. Which does not exist, of course.

There are so many powerful people who were friends with Epstein. Bill Gates’s marriage may well have broken up over Melinda Gates’s very belated negative reaction to all that jailbait consorting with the billionaires. I suspect the only interest the Democrats have in the List which does not exist is in seeing Trump’s name there. If Bill Clinton’s name is there, which by all rights it should be, then they will insist it’s a fake List. If the List doesn’t exist, you must acquit. Just ask Diddy about that. If all those names on the nonexistent List were prosecuted, you’d have to re-populate the movie industry. With more gentiles and less Satanists, preferably. Just imagine the perp walks we would treated to! It would be the biggest blockbuster since Barbie. A Thought Criminal can dream, can’t he? If we can just somehow get Trump a third term, then this time he will mean business. Swamp drained. Promises kept.

Elon Musk is now starting the America Party. Doesn’t sound very Third Partyish to me. And he chose some guy with an unpronounceable name to head it. Definitely doesn’t sound like someone who should be heading the “America Party.” The first notable figure to endorse the idea was billionaire Mark Cuban. Who isn’t Cuban, by the way. But is very “Woke” and mainstream. So you know this party will be different from Tweedledum and Tweedledee. Maybe the America Party will revive DOGE, which hasn’t been seen in a while. Somebody contact the Bureau of Missing Agencies. Perhaps it’s hanging out with the Epstein List that does not exist. As Trump said, it’s ridiculous to start a Third Party. This has always been a two party duopoly. Americans don’t like too many choices. It confuses them. They prefer to stay with the tried and true two parties that have done such a magnificent job of representing their interests.

Trump insisted that we concentrate on all the “great things” that are happening. I guess this would be slightly lower gas prices, the same rigged economy, no arrests or prosecutions of Deep State villains, and the steamiest affair yet with Israel. Who didn’t feel pride when we bombed Iran? World War III isn’t here yet. About four percent of the putrid “representatives” in Congress will be thrown out next election. Fox News will brag about this being the strongest economy in history. Well, at least since Trump’s first term. And the strongest border ever as well. Trumpenstein’s hair is real, and his natural color. His sons are very tall. And what about that Big, Beautiful Bill? That alone is worth the price of admission. He won every battleground state. If you don’t like it, join Elon’s new party. MAGA is about tax cuts. And a strong defense. Build the dome, just like Israel. Somewhere, Taps is playing in the distance.