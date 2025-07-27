"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries
Jews and the Great Replacement
Hip hop Zionism
17 hrs ago
•
Donald Jeffries
162
238
So Long, American Dream, it was Good to Know You
Goodbye white picket fences
Jul 21
•
Donald Jeffries
218
302
Epstein: Secrets, Lies and Videotape
More business as usual
Jul 15
•
Donald Jeffries
180
266
The Epstein List is Dead- Long Live the Epstein List
MAGA on life support
Jul 10
•
Donald Jeffries
245
365
The Shattered Legacy of the Founding Fathers
Consent, independence, and fireworks.
Jul 4
•
Donald Jeffries
199
214
June 2025
The Explosion of Jewish Fatigue Syndrome
Tired of naked emperors
Jun 29
•
Donald Jeffries
540
518
First World Bombs From Third World Trumpenstein
America 2.0 First
Jun 23
•
Donald Jeffries
146
222
Trump, Israel, and the Death of MAGA
Zionism's perpetual wars
Jun 18
•
Donald Jeffries
230
351
Mostly Peaceful Army of the Status Quo
Warriors against reform
Jun 13
•
Donald Jeffries
129
173
Jews Gone Wild: Wailing at the Wall
"Hate" in a free society
Jun 7
•
Donald Jeffries
228
530
"Denying" the Wild, Woke World
Siberia here we come
Jun 2
•
Donald Jeffries
138
169
May 2025
The Feminization of Victimhood
The rules of virtue signaling
May 28
•
Donald Jeffries
146
203
